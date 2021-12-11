Roundup: Nettleton sweeps Cabot tournament titles

CABOT — Nettleton swept the Cabot Christmas Classic high school basketball tournament championships Saturday.
Nettleton opened an eight-point lead in the third quarter and held off Cabot 66-63 for the boys' championship. DaVares Whitaker scored 33 points as the Raiders (7-2) extended their winning streak to four games while earning their second victory of the season over a Class 6A opponent.
Jeremiah Turner added 11 points and Taylor Smith scored 10 for Nettleton, which led 17-14 after the first quarter, 32-31 at halftime and 50-42 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders routed Mountain Home 48-26 for the girls' tournament title and their fifth consecutive victory.
Nettleton (9-2) took control early with a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. After leading 24-13 at halftime, the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Bombers 13-6 in the third quarter to build a 37-19 lead.
Briley Pena scored 13 points and added four assists to lead Nettleton. Diamond Kimble scored 11 points, while McKenzie Williams contributed seven points and nine rebounds.
Kamryn Mullin led Mountain Home with 12 points.
Blytheville 69, Harrison 43
ROGERS — Blytheville wrapped up its participation in the Arvest Hoopfest with Saturday's 69-43 rout of Harrison in senior boys' basketball.
After trailing 19-14 to end the first quarter, Blytheville (7-3) rallied to lead 32-27 at halftime. The Chickasaws led the Goblins 50-41 at the end of the third quarter and outscored them 19-2 in the fourth.
Rashaud Marshall scored 22 points to lead Blytheville. Camron Jones added 20 points and Tyree Jackson 10 for the Chickasaws.
GCT 65, Brookland 31
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech cruised past Brookland 65-31 Saturday in senior girls' basketball at the First National Bank Shootout.
Kylie Stokes scored 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles (6-2). Rylee Branch added 10 points; Sierrah Floyd scored nine points on three of GCT's 12 3-point baskets; and Ava Carter chipped in with eight points.
GCT led 16-9 after the first quarter and broke the game open in the second, outscoring Brookland 17-3 to build a 33-12 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles led 51-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Kinsey Clark scored nine points on three 3s for Brookland.
Paragould 52, Batesville 42
PARAGOULD — Paragould erased a seven-point halftime deficit Saturday to defeat Batesville 52-42 in senior girls' basketball at the First National Bank Shootout.
Batesville led 25-18 at halftime after outscoring Paragould 19-10 in the second quarter. The Lady Rams regained the lead in the third quarter, taking a 34-33 edge into the final period, and controlled the fourth as well.
Keimauri Brown scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half to lead Paragould (6-1). Sam Wood added nine points on three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Carson DeFries, Mikayla Lambert and Shakira Brown contributed seven points each for Paragould.
Taylor Rush scored a game-high 18 points for Batesville (4-4). Emily Harrison added 11 points for the Lady Pioneers.
Southside 47, Wynne 41
BATESVILLE — Brett Gardner scored 23 points Saturday to lead Southside Batesville to a 47-41 victory over Wynne for the Lyon College senior girls' tournament title.
The game was tied at 26 at halftime before the Lady Southerners (9-1) took a 42-38 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Derriona Spencer led Wynne (7-2) with 18 points and six rebounds. Shay Lewis added 12 points, six assists and four steals. Zahryia Baker finished with nine points and seven rebounds for the Lady Yellowjackets.