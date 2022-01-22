BATESVILLE — Nettleton's Brandon Anderson drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to give the Raiders a 67-64 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
The Raiders (15-5, 3-2 conference) took a 64-63 lead inside the final two minutes on a basket from DaVares Whitaker. Batesville (4-13, 0-5) tied the game with 1:09 to play when Wes Lange made one of two free throws.
Nettleton held the ball for the final shot, with Whitaker passing to Anderson on the wing for the winning basket.
Whitaker scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Nettleton earn its second road conference victory this week. Anderson added 12 points; Andre Davis had 11 points and five rebounds; and Jeremiah Turner scored nine points.
Batesville led 26-21 after the first quarter and 41-36 at halftime. The teams were tied at 49 to end the third quarter.
John Thomas Morgan scored 16 points to lead Batesville. Lange and Logan McSpadden added 10 points each for the Pioneers.
Manila 64, Hoxie 37
MANILA — Manila held Hoxie to 13 points in the second half Friday to pull away for a 64-37 victory in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Lions led 17-13 after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime. Manila stretched its lead to 46-32 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Hoxie 18-5 in the fourth.
Brayden Nunnally scored 19 points, Jake Baltimore 18 and Luke Kirk 13 for Manila (13-6, 7-1 conference). Cade Forrester scored nine points for Hoxie.
Manila won the junior high game 60-26, led by Carson Baltimore with 13 points and Gavin Weatherly and Kohner Gann with 11 each. Corey Sullens scored 11 points for Hoxie.
Blytheville 69, Highland 28
BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville extended its winning streak to 12 games Friday with a 69-28 rout of Highland in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Chickasaws broke the game open quickly, leading 21-7 after the first quarter, 46-17 at halftime and 59-26 after the third quarter. Tyree Jackson scored 19 points to lead Blytheville, including 14 in the second quarter.
Jeremiah Wells scored 12 points and Rashaud Marshall 11 for Blytheville (18-3, 9-0 conference).
West Memphis 46, Paragould 31
PARAGOULD — Kameron Barnes scored 18 points Friday night to lead West Memphis to a 46-31 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
Keiarras Townsend added 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-6, 3-2 conference).
Paragould (10-8, 1-4 conference) led 25-24 at halftime after outscoring West Memphis 12-8 in the second quarter. The Blue Devils led 33-29 after the third quarter.
Isaiah Jackson scored 10 points to lead Paragould, followed by Gavin Hall with six.
Marion 47, GCT 32
PARAGOULD — Marion pulled away from a halftime tie Friday night to defeat Greene County Tech 47-32 in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
The teams were tied at 20 at halftime. Marion (16-4, 5-0 conference) outscored GCT 13-2 in the third quarter to take a 33-22 lead.
Trumann 59, Westside 42
TRUMANN — Trumann earned its first 4A-3 conference victory of the season Friday by beating Westside 59-42 in senior boys' basketball.
The Warriors fell to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
BIC 68, Marmaduke 38
MARMADUKE — Caden Whitehead and Jaron Burrow both finished with a double-double Friday night as Buffalo Island Central kept its 2A-3 conference record perfect with a 68-38 rout of Marmaduke in senior boys' basketball.
Whitehead scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Burrow added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (21-5, 10-0 conference).
BIC built a 22-8 lead in the first quarter. The Mustangs led 31-13 at halftime and 45-24 after the third quarter.
Jason Mathis scored nine points to lead Marmaduke.
Marmaduke won the junior boys' game 39-17.
Rector 58, Cross County 46
RECTOR — Cooper Rabjohn scored 22 points Friday night to lead Rector to a 58-46 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Jacob Johnson added 14 points for the Cougars (17-6, 7-2 conference).
Maynard 37, CRA 36
MAYNARD — Maynard edged Crowley's Ridge Academy 37-36 Friday in 1A-3 senior boys' basketball.
Maynard outscored CRA 12-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory. Maynard led 19-18 at halftime and CRA held a 28-25 lead after the third quarter.
Jace Elms scored 14 points and Burkley Blankenship added 10 for CRA.
Maynard won the junior boys' game 49-38. Talon McMillon scored 14 points for CRA.
Rivercrest 78, Osceola 75
OSCEOLA — Rivercrest edged Osceola 78-75 in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball Friday.
Richard High scored 17 points to lead Osceola, followed by Daylen Love with 15 and Terrance Nimmers with 15.