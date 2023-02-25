Roundup: Raiders, Lady Raiders defeat Searcy

JONESBORO — Taylor Smith sparked a third-quarter rally that propelled Nettleton to a 62-56 victory over Searcy in the regular-season finale Friday night.
Smith scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter as the Raiders (23-6, 12-2 5A-East) outscored the Lions 20-11 for a 43-37 lead.
Derodrick Moton scored 11 points and TJ Brown added 10 for Nettleton, which will be the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East in the state tournament at Pine Bluff. The Raiders will play Van Buren on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Isaiah Carlos scored 15 points and Bryce Theobald 10 for Searcy (16-13, 6-8 conference). The Lions led 26-23 at halftime after outscoring the Raiders 16-10 in the second quarter.
Nettleton 56, Searcy 51
JONESBORO — Forwards McKenzie Williams and Donna Douglas combined for 27 points and 16 rebounds Friday as Nettleton defeated Searcy 56-51 in senior girls' basketball.
Williams scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Douglas added 12 points and seven boards.
The Lady Raiders (21-6, 9-5 5A-East) finished in a three-way tie for second in their conference. Nettleton is the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East, giving the Lady Raiders a first-round state tournament game against Greenwood on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Nettleton led 25-20 at halftime and 41-38 after the third quarter. Kyla Williams added 11 points, Aubrey Butler eight and Akyria James seven.
Zaniyah Johnson scored 19 points to lead Searcy (15-13, 6-8).
LR Central 53, Jonesboro 40
JONESBORO — Little Rock Central erased a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Jonesboro 53-40 in 6A-Central senior girls' basketball Friday.
Jonesboro (10-17, 3-9 conference) led 23-13 at halftime after Bramyia Johnson closed the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Central (17-11, 8-4) rallied within 34-32 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Lady Hurricane 21-6 in the fourth.
Diamond Reynolds scored with 1:12 left in the game to pull Jonesboro within 44-40, but Central scored the last nine points.
Taylor Day-Davis scored 13 points, Ashlyn Kimble 11 and Kiaya Davis 10 for Central. Johnson scored 13 points and Allannah Orsby 11 for Jonesboro.
As the No. 6 seed from the 6A-Central, Jonesboro will play the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Class 4A East Region
CLINTON — Blytheville will play in the Class 4A East Region championship game this evening after defeating Pulaski Robinson 60-51 in Friday's semifinals.
The Chickasaws (31-1) led 29-24 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters. Blytheville will play Little Rock Christian (23-5) in the finals this evening at 7:30.
Little Rock Christian rallied to edge Brookland 72-65 in overtime. The Bearcats (24-7) led 30-22 at halftime and 54-39 after the third quarter, but the Warriors rallied to tie the game at 59 to end regulation.
Brookland and Robinson will play for third place at 1:30 p.m.
Clinton and Heber Springs will play in the girls' championship game at 6 p.m. Clinton defeated Brookland 63-56 in the semifinals, while Heber Springs defeated Southside 46-37.
Clinton led Brookland 32-20 at halftime. Brookland came back to lead 42-41 after the third quarter.
Brookland (23-10) and Southside will play for third place at noon.
Class 3A Region 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Osceola and Newport will play in the championship game of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament after posting semifinal victories Friday.
Osceola defeated rival Rivercrest 52-46, while Newport rallied to defeat Manila 49-47. The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m., the third-place game for 1:30.
The girls' final at 6 p.m. will match Melbourne and Salem. Melbourne defeated Mountain View 48-34, while Salem topped Manila 54-47.
Manila and Mountain View will play for third place at noon.
Class 2A North Region
MONETTE — Bay and Earle earned semifinal victories Friday in the Class 2A North Region boys' basketball tournament.
Bay moved into the finals with a 53-46 victory over East Poinsett County, avenging a district tournament loss to the Warriors. Earle defeated Rector 59-47 in the second semifinal.
Rector and EPC will play for third place at 1:30 p.m., while Bay and Earle play in the championship game at 7:30.
Riverside and Des Arc will meet in the girls' final at 6 p.m. Riverside defeated Rector 50-33, while Des Arc rolled past Marmaduke 71-48.
Amber Courtney scored 15 points to lead Riverside. Mackenzie Thomas and Ali Towles added nine points each for the Lady Rebels (29-8). Carly Rodden scored eight points for Rector.
Riverside led 21-12 at halftime and 34-17 after the third quarter.
Rector and Marmaduke will play for third place at noon.
Class 2A Central Region
IMBODEN — Cedar Ridge defeated Sloan-Hendrix 68-59 Friday in the boys' semifinals of the Class 2A Central Region tournament.
Bigelow defeated Marshall 63-47 in the other boys' semifinal.
In the girls' semifinals, Conway Christian defeated England 60-39 and Mount Vernon-Enola advanced with a 52-43 victory over Bigelow.
Class 1A Region 2
CALICO ROCK — Marked Tree defeated Concord 56-43 Friday in the boys' semifinals of the Class 1A Region 2 tournament.
The Indians will play West Side Greers Ferry, which defeated Shirley 68-55, in the championship game tonight.
In the girls' semifinals, Mammoth Spring defeated Rural Special 64-30 and Norfork defeated Marked Tree 61-48.