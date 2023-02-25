Roundup: Raiders, Lady Raiders defeat Searcy

Jonesboro's Bramyia Johnson drives to the basket as Little Rock Central's Ashlyn Kimble (11) defends during the second half of Friday's senior girls' game at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Little Rock Central won 53-40.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Taylor Smith sparked a third-quarter rally that propelled Nettleton to a 62-56 victory over Searcy in the regular-season finale Friday night.

Smith scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter as the Raiders (23-6, 12-2 5A-East) outscored the Lions 20-11 for a 43-37 lead.