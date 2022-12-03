WALNUT RIDGE — Riverside earned its ninth Williams Baptist University boys' tournament championship Saturday night with a 61-54 victory over top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix.
The third-seeded Rebels (10-3) erased a 31-21 halftime deficit to knock off the top-seeded Greyhounds (11-2).
Brayeson Timms scored 26 points to lead Riverside, with Cash Gillis adding 16 and Thatcher Durham nine. Dennis Williams grabbed 10 rebounds. All-tournament selections for the Rebels included Gillis, Timms and Harrison McAnally.
Luke Murphy led Sloan-Hendrix with 13 points. Braden Cox and Harper Rorex added 11 points each.
Top-seeded Salem defeated third-seeded Riverside 49-40 in the girls' championship game. The Lady Greyhounds (7-0) led 26-18 at halftime and 31-26 after the third quarter.
Marleigh Sellars and Chelsea Hamilton scored 17 points each for Salem. Riverside (10-4) was led by Amber Courtney with 16 points.
Hurricane Classic
JONESBORO — Pine Bluff defeated Nettleton 77-52 Saturday in the third-place game of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
Down 16-15 after the first quarter, the Zebras came back to lead 34-25 at halftime and 56-43 after the third quarter.
Jordon Harris scored 21 points for Pine Bluff. Austyn Dendy and Braylen Hall added 12 points each, followed by Jabbar Spellman with 10.
All-tournament selection Taylor Smith led Nettleton (4-2) with 24 points. Curtez Smith added 10 points for the Raiders.
Osceola held off Brookland 51-47 in the fifth-place game. The Seminoles outscored the Bearcats 18-8 in the second quarter for a 28-21 halftime lead and led 34-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Richard High scored 10 points to lead Osceola, including seven in the fourth quarter. Jeriyan Long added nine points, while T.I. Nimmers, Keenan Jackson and Jerry Long scored seven each.
Masen Woodall led Brookland (4-2) with 18 points. All-tournament selection Cole Kirby scored 15 points and Tyler Parham added nine for the Bearcats.
West Memphis edged Gentry, Miss., 48-47 in the seventh-place game.
Manila 62, Paragould 34
BLYTHEVILLE — Manila built a 30-point halftime lead Saturday and went on to defeat Paragould 62-34 in senior boys' basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.
The Lions, who led 20-4 after the first quarter and 41-11 at halftime, improved to 6-0 on the season with their third victory in as many days.
GCT 53, Clinton 48
ROGERS — Greene County Tech held off Clinton 53-48 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Great 8 senior girls' basketball tournament.
The Lady Eagles (7-2) led 15-8 after the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime. Clinton closed within 42-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Jacey Edrington scored 18 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Acey Fahr added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Ava Carter contributed 11 points and five assists.
Kinley Keith scored 12 points for Clinton (4-5).