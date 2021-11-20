WILSON — Michael Rainer scored on a 29-yard run with 2:49 left in Friday's game and added the two-point conversion to lift Rivercrest to a 28-21 victory over Malvern in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Colts (8-2) scored the last 14 points to earn a quarterfinal home game against defending state champion Shiloh Christian (11-1). The Saints defeated Rivercrest 58-20 in last year’s state championship game.
Malvern (6-6) took a 21-14 lead on Evan Myers’ 31-yard touchdown pass to Carter Martin and Jesus Rodea’s extra point with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Rivercrest cut its deficit to a point when Mike Sharp found Lath Latham on a 93-yard touchdown pass with 7:04 remaining in the game. The extra point failed, leaving the Colts down 21-20.
The Colts held on fourth down in their territory on a tackle by Tray Jones, setting up the go-ahead touchdown drive. Down 28-21, Malvern drove to the Rivercrest 14 before Marcus Slayton made a fourth-down tackle in the backfield for a 4-yard loss that sealed the result.
Rivercrest finished with 361 yards of total offense to 298 for Malvern. Sharp was 9-of-12 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Koby Turner finished with 71 yards rushing on 18 carries for Rivercrest, while Rainer added 67 on six carries.
Latham led the Colts defensively with 12 tackles. Slayton had 10 tackles, including four for loss, while Brandyn Brownlee had 10 tackles, three for loss. Jones recovered a fumble.
Jalen Dupree led Malvern with 126 yards on 20 carries.
Rivercrest scored first on Latham’s 27-yard pass to Clay Burks with 8:46 left in the first quarter, followed by Octavio Chirinos’ extra point. Dupree tied the game shortly afterward on a 42-yard touchdown run.
Sharp’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Stovall helped the Colts take a 14-7 lead with 6:22 left in the second quarter. Dupree evened the game again, 14-14, by scoring on a 1-yard run with 2:27 remaining in the first half.
Hoxie 42, Cedarville 0
HOXIE — Cade Forrester accounted for 342 yards of total offense and four touchdowns Friday night to lead Hoxie to a 42-0 rout of Cedarville in the second round of the Class 3A state football playoffs.
Forrester completed 8-of-10 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 114 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Hoxie (11-0) will host McGehee (12-0) in the quarterfinals. The teams met last year in the semifinals, with McGehee prevailing 20-18.
Kayden Glenn caught four passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Seth Brooks added 69 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Hoxie opened the scoring on Forrester’s 1-yard run with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. Guillermo Cabello kicked the first of his six extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Forrester threw two touchdown passes to Glenn in the second quarter, a 50-yard toss with 9:27 remaining and a 76-yard strike with 1:20 remaining, to give the Mustangs a 21-0 halftime lead.
Forrester fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Glenn with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Seth Brooks scored on a 2-yard run with 10:13 left in the game and Camden Brooks added a 21-yard touchdown run with 2:25 remaining.
Newport 28, Paris 17
NEWPORT — Jammariel Balentine scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter Friday night to seal Newport’s 28-17 victory over Paris in the second round of the Class 3A state football playoffs.
The Greyhounds (6-4) advance to the quarterfinals and a rematch of their season opener against Prescott (12-0). The Curley Wolves won 56-6 in the first meeting.
Paris (10-2) led 3-0 before Dylan Braxton fired a 62-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Kendall to put Newport in the lead. The Greyhounds recorded a safety and Jadarius Reed scored on a 19-yard run, making the score 14-3.
Chase Watts scored on a 1-yard run to pull Paris within 14-10 at the end of the quarter.
Reed scored again in the third quarter on a 17-yard run and added the two-point conversion. Watts scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 22-17 after the extra point.
Balentine scored the game’s final touchdown.
Reed led the Greyhounds in rushing with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Balentine added 87 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Braxton was 14-of-31 passing for 275 yards. Kylan Crite had three receptions for 93 yards, while Kendall had four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Reed also intercepted two passes. C.J. Young led the Greyhounds in tackles with six.
EPC 28, Quitman 20
QUITMAN — East Poinsett County reached the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state football playoffs with Friday night’s 28-20 victory over Quitman.
The Warriors (5-6) have won five consecutive games after an 0-6 start. They travel to Clarendon (8-2) in the quarterfinals in a rematch of a game the Lions won 48-0 in September.
Magnet Cove 34, Marked Tree 16
MAGNET COVE — Magnet Cove scored the first 34 points Friday night to defeat Marked Tree 34-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.
The Indians (5-6) scored their first points on B.J. Marshall’s 8-yard run with 4:14 left in the game, capping a nine-play, 81-yard drive. Aiden McGuire scored on a 2-yard run with 44 seconds left in the game for Marked Tree.
Magnet Cove (7-4) advances to play Fordyce in the quarterfinals.