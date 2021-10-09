WILSON — Rivercrest’s Mike Sharp was 22-of-27 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns Friday night, leading the Colts to a 35-14 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference football.
Michael Rainer and Clay Burks both finished with more than 100 receiving yards as the Colts (4-1, 3-0 conference) posted their fourth consecutive victory. Rainer caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Burks had six receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Rivercrest took control with three touchdowns in the first quarter. Sharp connected with Burks on a 33-yard touchdown pass only 21 seconds into the game, followed by the first of Josh Johnson’s five extra points.
Tray Jones scored on an 8-yard run with 8:20 left in the opening quarter and Sharp found Brandyn Brownlee on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 remaining in the period, pushing Rivercrest’s lead to 21-0.
Sharp threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Burks with 1:43 left in the second quarter to give the Colts a 28-0 halftime lead.
Westside (1-4, 1-2) scored its first points on Darvin Fowler’s 1-yard run with 5:18 left in the third quarter, followed by Hayden Alls’ extra point. Sharp answered less than a minute later with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rainer.
The Warriors scored the game’s final points on Cameron Hedger’s 25-yard run with 3:19 to go in the third quarter.
Linebacker Marcus Slayton led Rivercrest’s defense with 10 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, and also forced a fumble. Burks also had an interception on defense.
Westside finished with 164 yards rushing on 40 carries, led by Fowler with 87 yards on 16 carries. Hedger finished with 43 yards on 11 carries.
Williams leads Wildcats to fifth victory
TRUMANN — Trumann’s Murphy Williams accounted for 290 yards of total offense and three touchdowns Friday night as the Wildcats routed Gosnell 40-14 for their fourth consecutive victory.
Williams ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He was also 6-of-12 passing for 132 yards and another touchdown.
Trumann finished with 411 total yards as Eli Evett (35), Rian King (31) and Garrett Wright (29) combined for 95 yards rushing. Wright scored two touchdowns and Evett added one touchdown.
Parks McNair led Trumann (5-1, 3-0 conference) in receiving with two catches for 61 yards. McNair was also one of the Wildcats’ defensive leaders with five tackles and a forced fumble.
Garner Henderson led Trumann with six tackles. Dawson Shuburte had five tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery, while Evett finished with five tackles.
Baker runs for four TDs, passes for two
POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing and two passing, as Pocahontas roared past Cave City 49-21 in 4A-3 conference football Friday.
Baker ran for 191 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. He was also 11-of-13 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.
Greyson Maupin produced 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries, also adding a touchdown reception. Harrison Carter led the Redskins (4-2, 2-1 conference) in receiving with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Pocahontas scored the last 28 points of the first half to take a 35-13 lead over Cave City (3-3, 1-2 conference).
Baker opened the scoring on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, followed by Ethan Deyoung’s first extra point of the night. The Cavemen scored the next 13 points, taking the lead thanks to a 70-yard touchdown run and a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The remainder of the first half belonged to Pocahontas, which scored 28 points in the second quarter.
Baker scored on a 10-yard run as the Redskins took the lead at 14-13. He followed with a 60-yard touchdown run, a 50-yard touchdown pass to Carter and a 30-yard touchdown run to lead Pocahontas to a 35-13 halftime lead.
Maupin scored on a 4-yard run to start the second-half scoring. After Cave City scored, pulling within 41-21, Baker threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Maupin in the fourth quarter and ran in the two-point conversion to set the final score.
Lions rally for fifth victory
HARRISBURG — Manila erased an early deficit Friday night to earn its fifth consecutive victory, a 30-24 triumph over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference football.
The Lions (5-1, 3-0 conference) ran for 337 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Kurt Overton powered Manila’s ground game with 133 yards on eight carries, followed by Peyton McQueen with 94 yards on 14 attempts and Dustin Clark with 75 yards on 17 carries.
Manila quarterback Tanner Miller was 6-of-10 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Harrisburg (2-4, 1-2 conference) opened a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Manila answered with two touchdowns in the second quarter, McQueen scoring on a 3-yard run with 10:16 remaining and Overton breaking an 88-yard touchdown run at the 6:30 mark to tie the score at 12.
The Lions took the lead on Miller’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Overton with 10:57 remaining in the third quarter. Brian Neal II scored on a 1-yard run as Manila took a 24-18 lead.
After the Hornets scored to pull within six points, the Lions embarked on a nine-minute scoring drive. Coby Taylor scored on a 1-yard run with 2:39 remaining in the game to give Manila a 30-18 lead.
Harrisburg scored and got the ball back, but Clark came up with an interception on the final play of the game.
Neal finished with 10 tackles to lead Manila defensively.
Hoxie cruises past Corning
CORNING — Hoxie scored all of its points in the first half Friday night to keep its record perfect with a 35-0 rout of Corning in 3A-3 conference football.
The Mustangs (6-0, 3-0 conference) started their scoring with Kayden Glenn’s 85-yard return of the opening kickoff. The first of Guillermo Cabello’s three successful extra points gave Hoxie a 7-0 lead only 14 seconds into the game.
Quarterback Cade Forrester scored on a 23-yard run at the 7:57 mark and found Seth Brooks on a 27-yard pass at the 4:51 mark as Hoxie took a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brooks scored on a 3-yard run with 11:18 left in the first half. Xander Ball gave the Mustangs their final touchdown on an 11-yard run with 5:03 remaining in the second quarter, followed by Forrester’s two-point conversion that set the final score.
Forrester ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on only four carries. He was also 5-of-7 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Late TD pass lifts Bobcats
WALNUT RIDGE — Kai Watson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Walker Ward with 2:56 remaining in Friday’s game lifted Walnut Ridge to a 20-14 victory over Piggott in 3A-3 conference football.
Watson’s scoring pass to Ward gave the Bobcats (3-3, 2-1 conference) an 18-14 lead. A two-point pass from Watson to Mason Andrews gave Walnut Ridge a six-point lead that stood as the final score.
Watson finished with 106 yards on 11 carries and completed 7-of-14 passes for 57 yards to lead the Bobcats. Ward added 53 yards on 16 carries.
Walnut Ridge’s Logan Sain scored on a 3-yard run with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter, giving the Bobcats a 6-0 lead that stood as the halftime score.
Piggott (0-6, 0-3) tied the game on Joe Carpenter’s 19-yard run with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. Bryon Poole added the two-point conversion to give the Mohawks an 8-6 lead.
Watson put the Bobcats in position to reclaim the lead with a long kickoff return. Ward scored on a 5-yard run with 3:08 left in the third quarter to give Walnut Ridge a 12-8 lead.
Piggott took a 14-12 lead on a touchdown pass with 7:03 left in the game.
Greyhounds fall in 3A-2 contest
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mountain View opened a 20-0 halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Newport 26-8 in 3A-2 conference football.
Elijah Carlton ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns to power the Yellowjackets (5-2, 1-1 conference). CJ Rose added 75 yards on 20 carries for Mountain View, which had 225 rushing yards as a team.
Jammariel Balentine scored on a 4-yard run for Newport (3-3, 2-1 conference) in the third quarter. Dylan Braxton’s two-point conversion run brought the Greyhounds within 20-8.
Balentine led Newport in rushing with 50 yards on eight carries, followed by Eli Alcorn with 47 yards on six attempts. Braxton was 9-of-15 passing for 106 yards, with Brendon Curry catching four passes for 41 yards.
CJ Young led Newport’s defense with 14 tackles.