JONESBORO — Connor Tinsley scored 27 points Thursday night to lead Valley View to a 45-43 victory over Brookland in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Tinsley, who hit six 3-pointers, scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Blazers hold off a Bearcat rally led by Cole Kirby, who scored all of his 15 points in the final period. Valley View (4-4, 3-0 conference) led 22-20 at halftime and 31-25 after the third quarter.
Tyler Parham added nine points for Brookland (5-5, 2-1 conference) on three 3-pointers.
Valley View won the junior boys' game 34-19, led by Drew Gartman with 13 points and Jayde Taylor with seven.
Jonesboro 56, Vilonia 33
VILONIA — Jonesboro built an 18-point lead in the first quarter Thursday night and went on to defeat Vilonia 56-33 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Hurricane (5-1) led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter. Jonesboro took a 34-14 lead to the locker room at halftime and carried a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jesse Washington scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Jonesboro. Isaac Harrell added 10 points and six rebounds; Phillip Tillman scored nine points on three 3-pointers; Deion Wesson made two 3s and scored eight points; Amarion Wilson finished with five assists and two steals; and Devarious Montgomery came up with five rebounds and two steals.
The Hurricane shot 44.7 percent from the field, including 7-of-19 from the 3-point line, and out-rebounded the Eagles 27-18. Dashun Spence scored 10 points to lead Vilonia (4-4).
Jonesboro plays Little Rock Mills today at 5 p.m. in the John Stanton Classic at Conway.
Westside 39, Trumann 34
JONESBORO — Westside outscored Trumann 25-10 in the second half Thursday to rally for a 39-34 victory in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Trumann led 24-14 at halftime after outscoring Westside 10-2 in the second quarter. The Warriors stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 15-4 to take a 29-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Spencer Honeycutt scored a game-high 10 points for Westside (7-3, 1-2 conference).
Westside (7-2) won the junior boys' game 53-28, led by Weston Honeycutt with 19 points and J.J. Slater with 10, and took the seventh-grade game as well.
Blytheville 75, Highland 38
HIGHLAND — Four Blytheville players scored in double figures Thursday night as the Chickasaws routed Highland 75-38 in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points to lead Blytheville (9-3, 3-0 conference). Elijah Donnerson added 14 points, Travis Anderson 13 and Tyree Jackson 12 for the Chickasaws.
Blytheville opened a 28-10 lead in the first quarter. The Chickasaws led 49-20 at halftime and 55-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Dylan Munroe led Highland with 20 points.
CRA 51, Hillcrest 45
STRAWBERRY — Crowley's Ridge Academy held off Hillcrest 51-45 Thursday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Falcons (7-8, 3-4 conference) outscored the Screamin' Eagles 15-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. CRA led 24-19 at halftime and 36-35 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall scored 15 points and Burkley Blankenship 14 for CRA. Bryson Doyle and Hayden Callahan scored 14 points each for Hillcrest.
CRA took a 14-2 lead in the first quarter of the junior boys' game on the way to a 40-26 victory. Cole Lemmons scored 12 points to lead CRA.
CRA outscored Hillcrest 8-4 in the fourth quarter to win the junior girls' game 19-17. Ryan Gramling led CRA with 10 points.
MacArthur 47, WM West 22
JONESBORO — MacArthur defeated West Memphis West 47-22 Thursday night in junior boys' basketball.
Drew West scored 14 points to lead the Cyclones (11-0, 5-0 conference), followed by Landon Lewis and Kelen Smith with 10 each.
MacArthur (8-5) also won the eighth-grade game 43-31.