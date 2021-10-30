TRUMANN — Trumann’s Jake Osment returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds remaining Friday night, sealing the Wildcats’ 36-21 victory over Rivercrest in a key 4A-3 conference game.
Trumann, Rivercrest and Pocahontas are tied for first place at 5-1 in the conference entering the final week of the season. Trumann travels to Cave City next week, while Rivercrest has a home game against Blytheville and Pocahontas has a home game against Highland.
Rian Williams led Trumann with 128 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Murphy Williams added 79 yards on 18 carries and was also 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats (7-2) opened a 22-0 lead in the first 16 minutes. Trumann’s first points came with 9:28 left in the first quarter on Williams’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Shuburte and Efrain Garcia’s extra point.
Coda Cameron scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter as Trumann took a 14-0 lead. King reached the end zone on a 6-yard run at the 8:41 mark and Eli Evett added the two-point conversion for a 22-0 lead.
Rivercrest’s first points came on Tray Jones’ 5-yard run and Josh Johnson’s extra point with 2:52 left in the half, cutting Trumann’s lead to 22-7 at halftime.
Mike Sharp threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Michael Rainer with 3:08 left in the third quarter, pulling the Colts within 22-14.
Trumann answered with Evett’s 3-yard touchdown run with 10:46 left in the game, pushing its lead to 29-14. Sharp threw another touchdown pass with 8:11 remaining as the Colts cut their deficit to eight points.
Hoxie 21, Osceola 14
HOXIE — Cade Forrester ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third Friday night to give Hoxie a 21-14 victory over Osceola in a showdown for first place in the 3A-3 conference.
Hoxie (9-0, 6-0 conference) clinched at least a share of the conference title and the league’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
With the game tied, Forrester scored on a 10-yard run with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter to give Hoxie a 20-14 lead. Guillermo Cabello kicked the extra point and Seth Brooks intercepted a pass around the Mustangs’ 35-yard line in the final minute to seal the victory.
Hoxie scored twice in the first quarter. Forrester fired an 87-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn at the 6:57 mark, then scored on a 10-yard run with 3:41 remaining to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead that held through halftime.
Osceola (6-2, 5-1 conference) started to rally in the third quarter as Travelle Anderson scored on a 7-yard run with 2:01 remaining. Skyler Young scored on a 15-yard run with 8:41 left in the game and Torian Bell passed to Keenan Jackson for the two-point conversion that tied the game at 14.
Forrester was 5-of-9 passing for 162 yards and added 82 yards rushing on 22 carries. Brooks had 76 rushing/receiving yards, while Glenn caught three passes for 121 yards.
Pocahontas 33, Blytheville 7
BLYTHEVILLE — Pocahontas’ Connor Baker ran for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries Friday night, leading the Redskins to a 33-7 victory over Blytheville in 4A-3 conference football.
Baker also had 13 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense as Pocahontas (7-2, 5-1 conference) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference with Trumann and Rivercrest.
Regan Womack added 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for Pocahontas, which led 20-7 at halftime.
Ethan Morris and Peyton Liebhaber added eight tackles each defensively, followed by Reid Bigger with seven.
Brookland 28, Paragould 8
PARAGOULD — Brookland scored 21 points in the second quarter Friday night and went on to defeat Paragould 28-8 in 5A-East conference football.
The Bearcats (4-5, 2-4 conference) led 28-0 at halftime. They kept Paragould (0-8, 0-6) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
GCT 33, Batesville 21
BATESVILLE — Greene County Tech outscored Batesville 16-0 in the second half Friday night to rally for a 33-21 victory in 5A-East conference football.
The Eagles (4-5, 2-4 conference) stopped a four-game losing streak with the victory. Batesville (3-6, 3-3) led 21-17 at halftime.
Manila 39, Walnut Ridge 14
MANILA — Tanner Miller threw three touchdown passes and Dustin Clark scored three times Friday night as Manila defeated Walnut Ridge 39-14 in 3A-3 conference football.
The Lions (7-2, 5-1 conference) are guaranteed a home playoff game for the first time in program history as the top three teams in 3A-3 will open the playoffs at home. Manila and Osceola are tied for second place in the conference.
Miller was 9-of-13 passing for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Clark gained 102 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, also adding two receptions for 26 yards and another touchdown.
Kurt Overton scored a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and intercepted three passes on defense for the Lions. Billy Morris also had an interception and Peyton McQueen made eight tackles.
Manila scored the first 19 points. Overton opened the scoring with 10:13 left in the first quarter on an 18-yard run, followed by Elijah Fourthman’s extra point. Miller threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mason Mullen with 45 seconds left in the first quarter, then found Clark on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9:32 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Miller connected with Clark on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left in the first half and Clark added the two-point conversion.
Clark scored on runs of 5 and 26 yards in the third quarter to close the Lions’ scoring.
Harrisburg 47, Corning 13
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg clinched a state playoff berth Friday night with a 47-13 victory over Corning in 3A-3 conference football.
Brylan Honeycutt ran for two touchdowns and passed for another score, while Samuel Moore ran for one score and passed for another touchdown for the Hornets.
Moore started the scoring for Harrisburg (4-5, 3-3 conference) when he threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Duncan on the Hornets’ first drive. Honeycutt fired a 9-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brooks later in the quarter as the Hornets took a 13-0 lead.
Colby Summers scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, followed by touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards by Honeycutt. Harrisburg led 33-7 at halftime.
Moore scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Brayden Kimble scored the Hornets’ final touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Harding Academy 34, Newport 3
NEWPORT — Harding Academy pulled away in the second half Friday night to defeat Newport 34-3 and clinch the 3A-2 conference championship.
The Wildcats (7-2, 4-0 conference) led just 7-3 at halftime. Andrew Miller scored on a 1-yard run for Harding Academy in the first quarter, but Newport (4-4, 3-2) scored the only points of the second period on Jeremy Jarrett’s 25-yard field goal.
The second half belonged to the Wildcats.
Kade Smith scored touchdowns on runs of 2 and 39 yards in the third quarter. Kyle Ferrie also kicked a 21-yard field goal as Harding Academy took a 24-3 lead to the fourth quarter.
Eli Wallis returned a touchdown 30 yards for a touchdown and Ferrie kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Smith finished with 110 yards on 18 carries and also completed 10-of-21 passes for 68 yards. Four different players intercepted passes for the Wildcats’ defense.
Jadarius Reed led Newport with 67 yards rushing on 18 carries. Brendon Curry had an interception defensively and had two receptions for 41 yards for the Greyhounds.
Rector 60, Augusta 6
RECTOR — Jacob Cox and John Ford Hendrix both rushed for more than 100 yards Friday night as Rector clinched the Eight-Man North conference championship with a 60-6 rout of Augusta.
The Cougars (6-2, 5-0 conference) closed the regular season Friday night. They will open the state playoffs at home Nov. 12 against the fourth seed from the South.
Cox led Rector with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Hendrix added 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Carter Hill gave the Cougars a defensive touchdown on a 46-yard interception return. Drew Henderson returned a kickoff 52 yards for a touchdown; Ashton Scott scored on a 16-yard run; and Jackson Hill scored on a 4-yard run for the Cougars.
EPC 46, Marked Tree 20
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County routed Marked Tree 46-20 Friday night to close the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Carter Smith ran for two touchdowns and passed for another score to lead the Warriors (3-6, 3-1 conference). Smith gained 49 yards on nine carries and completed 9-of-12 passes for 165 yards.
Dennis Gaines led EPC in rushing with 167 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Candon Argo finished with 51 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, returned a fumble for a touchdown and also made seven tackles.
Omar McCuiston caught a touchdown pass and also intercepted a pass for EPC. Josh Gilmore led the Warriors’ defense with nine tackles.
EPC opened the scoring with 5:58 left in the first quarter when Argo forced a fumble and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Gaines added the two-point conversion.
Argo scored on a 12-yard run with 10:17 left in the second quarter and Gilmore added the two-point conversion. Marked Tree cut its deficit to 16-6 when BJ Marshall scored on a 4-yard run with 7:15 left in the half.
Smith scored on a 4-yard run and Gilmore added the two-point conversion with 6:15 left in the second quarter, setting the 24-6 halftime score.
Marshall scored on a 5-yard run and Marked Tree added the two-point conversion to pull within 24-14 with 6:29 left in the third quarter. EPC countered as Smith scored on a 5-yard run and Gilmore added another two-point conversion with 3:10 remaining in the quarter.
Gaines scored on a 54-yard run with 41 seconds to go in the third quarter, pushing the Warriors’ lead to 38-14.
Smith fired a 55-yard touchdown pass to McCuiston and Gilmore added the two-point conversion for EPC’s final points with 9:14 left in the game. Marshall scored on a 2-yard run with 8:30 remaining.
Marshall led Marked Tree with 165 yards on 16 carries.