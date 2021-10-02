JONESBORO — Westside earned its first victory of the season in dominant fashion Friday night.
The Warriors routed Blytheville 27-0 in 4A-3 conference football. Westside improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while Blytheville (0-5, 0-2) was shut out for the third time this season.
Pocahontas 35, Gosnell 14
POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker ran for three touchdowns and scored another touchdown on special teams Friday night to lead Pocahontas to a 35-14 victory over Gosnell in 4A-3 conference football.
Baker ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the first half. He also scooped up a bad punt snap by the Pirates (1-3, 1-1) and scored as the Redskins (3-2, 1-1 conference) opened a 28-0 halftime lead.
Pocahontas put the sportsmanship rule into effect by recovering an errant Gosnell snap for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
Trumann 35, Highland 8
HIGHLAND — Murphy Williams accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, to lead Trumann to a 35-8 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference football Friday night.
The Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 conference) opened a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Eli Evett’s 8-yard run and the first of Efrain Garcia’s five extra points.
Trumann led 21-0 at halftime. Williams fired a 22-yard touchdown pass to Parks McNair with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter, then broke a 62-yard touchdown run with 5:36 left in the half.
Williams found Luke Montgomery on a 61-yard touchdown pass with 9:51 left in the third quarter. He closed the Wildcats’ scoring on a 18-yard run with 4:34 remaining in the third period.
Highland (2-3, 0-2 conference) scored its lone touchdown on Wyatt Goodman’s 4-yard pass to Linden Whitlow in the fourth quarter. Warren Burton added the two-point conversion.
Rivercrest 16, Cave City 13
CAVE CITY — Rivercrest scored two touchdowns in the first half Friday night and held off Cave City for a 16-13 victory in 4A-3 conference football.
The Colts (3-1, 2-0 conference) moved in front with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter on a reverse pass, Lath Latham firing a 74-yard touchdown pass to Brandyn Brownlee. Mike Sharp threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mike Rainer with 2:17 left in the second quarter, followed by Josh Johnson’s second extra point.
Cave City (3-2, 1-1) closed the gap on Jacob Moore’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Jones with 47 seconds left in the half. Emilia Beller’s extra point pulled the Cavemen within 14-7 at halftime.
Maddox Moreland’s 54-yard touchdown run brought Cave City within 14-13 with 9:43 left in the game. Brownlee batted down Moore’s two-point conversion pass to keep the Colts in the lead.
Rivercrest drove inside the Cave City 1-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Colts recorded a safety with 2:29 left in the game when Octavio Chirinos tackled Ashton Harrell in the end zone, setting the final score at 16-13.
Rivercrest finished with 424 total yards while holding Cave City to 219. Moreland led the Cavemen with 69 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Sharp was 22-of-31 for 258 yards and a touchdown. The Colts had 332 passing yards as a team.
Rainer caught eight passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, while Brownlee had three receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Latham caught six passes for 76 yards.
Tray Jones led Rivercrest in rushing with 62 yards on 17 carries.
Newport 41, Riverview 0
NEWPORT — Newport averaged better than 10 yards per play offensively Friday night on the way to a 41-0 rout of Riverview in 3A-2 conference football.
The Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0 conference) finished with more than four times as many yards as the Raiders (4-2, 1-1). Newport rolled up 467 yards in a balanced effort while holding Riverview to 111.
Kylan Crite caught three passes for 165 yards, scoring a touchdown on each catch. He also had one of the Greyhounds’ three interceptions.
Jammariel Balentine led Newport in rushing with 169 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Eli Alcorn was 3-of-6 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Braxton was 2-for-2 for 103 yards and another score.
Newport took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Crite caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Alcorn and Alcorn scored on a 1-yard run, followed by Balentine’s two-point conversion.
The Greyhounds led 35-0 at halftime after scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter, the first on Crite’s 37-yard reception from Alcorn.
Crite also caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Braxton in the second quarter and Balentine reached the end zone on a 63-yard run.
Jalen Pollard, who finished with 57 yards on four carries, scored Newport’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Brendon Curry and Jadarius Reed also intercepted passes for Newport, which forced five turnovers.
Manila 19, Corning 6
MANILA — Manila earned its fourth consecutive victory Friday night by scoring two second-half touchdowns to defeat Corning 19-6 in 3A-3 conference football.
The Lions (4-1, 2-0 conference) snapped a 6-6 tie when Brian Neal II scored on a 3-yard run with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter. Dustin Clark gave Manila breathing room when he scored on a 4-yard run with 9:26 left in the game, followed by Kurt Overton’s extra point.
Corning (1-4, 0-2) scored first when Manila muffed a punt early in the first quarter, but the Lions drew even when Overton scored on a 52-yard run with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Overton led the Lions with 114 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Clark added 88 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Both also had an interception on defense.
Peyton McQueen finished with eight tackles and Gabe Bennett added five for the Lions.
Osceola 67, Piggott 0
PIGGOTT — Travelle Anderson produced 135 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries Friday night as Osceola routed Piggott 67-0 in 3A-3 conference football.
The Seminoles (3-1, 2-0 conference) finished with 404 total yards in their first game since Sept. 3. Dontaven Littleton was 7-of-9 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaleel Tribblet, T.J. Bell, Jabari Person and Skyler Young all had interceptions for Osceola’s defense.
Osceola led 46-0 at halftime. Anderson got the Seminoles started when he scored on a 9-yard run with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
Young returned an interception 33 yards for Osceola’s next touchdown at the 2:15 mark, followed by Logan Slayton’s extra point. Anderson scored on a 14-yard run with 1:58 remaining as the Seminoles took a 20-0 lead into the second quarter.
Littleton found Keenan Jackson on a 30-yard touchdown pass at the 10:49 mark of the second quarter. Osceola scored three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the half, starting with Noah Ennis’ 30-yard punt return with 4:25 remaining.
Person caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Littleton with 1:43 remaining and Anderson scored on an 84-yard run on the final play of the half.
Young scored on a 16-yard run and Slayton returned a fumble 34 yards for another score in the third quarter. Bell scored on a 17-yard run with 4:17 left in the game.
Bell finished with 69 yards on two carries as the Seminoles produced 234 rushing yards as a team. Osceola was 8-of-10 passing for 174 yards as a team.
Jackson finished with three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Harris also caught three passes for 66 yards.
Harrisburg 14, Walnut Ridge 12
WALNUT RIDGE — Harrisburg held off Walnut Ridge for a 14-12 victory Friday night in 3A-3 conference football.
Trey Blackwood and Samuel Moore scored rushing touchdowns for the Hornets, who also forced a couple of key turnovers inside their own 20-yard line. Walnut Ridge (2-3, 1-1) led 6-0 in the second quarter before Harrisburg (2-3, 1-1) scored and added the two-point conversion for an 8-6 halftime lead.