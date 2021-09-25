TRUMANN — Eli Evett scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime Friday night to lift Trumann to a 20-17 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference football.
Evett’s game-winning touchdown came after Westside took a 17-14 lead in the second overtime on Hayden Alls’ 21-yard field goal. Neither team scored in the first overtime as Trumann turned the ball over on downs and Westside lost a fumble on the first play of its series.
The Warriors (0-3, 0-1 conference) took a 7-0 lead on Cameron Hedger’s 1-yard run and Alls’ extra point in the last minute of the first quarter. Devin Miles scored on a 1-yard run for Trumann (3-1, 1-0) with 3:05 left in the second quarter, but Westside stopped the two-point conversion to keep a 7-6 lead.
Hedger broke a 76-yard touchdown run and Alls added the extra point to give Westside a 14-6 lead with 10:15 left in the game. Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 4:22 remaining and threw the two-point conversion pass to Dawson Shuburte to tie the score at 14.
Westside drove to the Trumann 3-yard line in the final minute of regulation before losing a fumble that the Wildcats recovered at the 8 with nine seconds to play.
Wynne 38, Brookland 7
WYNNE — Wynne built a 28-0 halftime lead Friday night on the way to a 38-7 victory over Brookland in the 5A-East conference opener for both teams.
The Yellowjackets improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference with their third consecutive victory. Brookland fell to 2-2 overall, 0-1 in the 5A-East.
Rivercrest 61, Pocahontas 41
WILSON — Mike Sharp and Michael Rainer kept Rivercrest in the lead on a night when the Colts and the Pocahontas Redskins combined for 102 points.
Sharp completed 14-of-24 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns, while Rainer reached the end zone five times Friday as Rivercrest outlasted Pocahontas 61-41 in the 4A-3 conference opener for both teams.
Rainer caught six passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Rivercrest (2-1, 1-0 conference).
Rivercrest’s Brandyn Brownlee finished with three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. He also made 11 tackles defensively, including three for loss and a sack, and forced a fumble.
Connor Baker had another big night for Pocahontas (2-2, 0-1) as he accounted for six touchdowns. Baker finished with 118 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 28 carries. He also completed 3-of-9 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, all to Harrison Carter.
Rivercrest led 14-0 after the first quarter. Clay Burks opened the scoring on a 54-yard run and Sharp found Rainer on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds, with Josh Johnson kicking both extra points.
The teams combined for 35 points in the last seven minutes of the second quarter as Rivercrest took a 28-21 halftime lead. Baker’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Carter and Ethan Deyoung’s extra point started the second-quarter scoring at the 6:45 mark.
Sharp’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Rainer gave the Colts a 21-7 lead. Baker scored on a 34-yard run and, after the Redskins recovered a fumble on a short kickoff, added a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21 with 1:27 remaining.
Tray Jones scored on a 15-yard run with 43 seconds left in the half to give the Colts a 28-21 lead.
The teams combined for 32 points in the third quarter. Rivercrest struck first on Sharp’s 31-yard pass to Brandyn Brownlee at the 6:30 mark.
Baker countered with a 4-yard touchdown run, only to see Rainer return the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and a 40-28 Rivercrest lead. After Carter caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Baker, Sharp fired a 47-yard touchdown pass to Rainer as Rivercrest took a 46-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rainer scored on a 9-yard run six seconds into the fourth quarter and holder Austin Elrod turned a bad snap into a two-point conversion run and a 54-45 Rivercrest lead. Jones capped the Colts’ scoring on a 3-yard run with 7:26 remaining.
Baker scored the night’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:20 to play.
Hoxie 56, Harrisburg 14
HOXIE — Hoxie scored 42 points in the first half Friday night on the way to a 56-14 rout of Harrisburg in the 3A-3 conference opener.
Cade Forrester was 9-of-13 passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs (4-0, 1-0 conference). Forrester also added 136 yards on 10 carries.
Kayden Glenn caught four passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns, also adding an interception return for another score. Seth Brooks added 111 rushing/receiving yards on 11 touches, finishing with 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and 61 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.
Hoxie scored 21 points in the first 10 minutes. Forrester threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Glenn just 21 seconds into the game, followed by the first of Jalen Chappell’s six made extra points.
Jace Benesch scored on an 18-yard run. Forrester threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Seth Brooks, then ran in the two-point conversion for a 21-0 lead at the 2:04 mark of the first quarter.
Harrisburg (1-3, 0-1) scored the next two touchdowns to close within 21-14 with 5:31 left in the second quarter, but Hoxie scored 21 points in the final four minutes to lead 42-14 at halftime.
Seth Brooks scored on a 23-yard run at the 3:52 mark. Forrester threw touchdown passes of 68 and 56 yards to Glenn in the final three minutes of the half.
Hoxie’s Camden Brooks scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter and Glenn, who had two interceptions, returned one 25 yards for the final touchdown.
Walnut Ridge 54, Palestine-Wheatley 0
PALESTINE — Walker Ward and Kai Watson combined for 352 yards rushing and six touchdowns Friday as Walnut Ridge hammered Palestine-Wheatley 54-0 in the 3A-3 conference opener for both teams.
Ward scored twice while leading the Bobcats (2-2, 1-0 conference) with 190 yards on 14 carries. Watson scored four touchdowns while gaining 162 yards on 13 carries.
Korwin Johnson added 46 yards and a touchdown on just three carries for Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Watson opened the scoring at the six-minute mark on a 48-yard run. Ward scored on a 10-yard run with three minutes left, followed by Watson’s two-point conversion. Watson scored again on a 2-yard run with eight seconds to go, followed by the first of Bo Kersey’s four made extra points.
Watson scored on runs of 29 and 11 yards in the second quarter as Walnut Ridge took a 34-0 halftime lead.
Ward scored on a 2-yard run two minutes into the third quarter. Jaden Blaylock recovered a fumble for a Bobcat touchdown with five minutes left in the third quarter and Johnson scored on a 14-yard run with five minutes left in the game.
Manila 60, Piggott 20
MANILA — Manila earned its first 3A-3 conference victory since 2018 by routing Piggott 60-20 in Friday night’s league opener.
The Lions (3-1, 1-0 conference) had lost 19 consecutive conference games before beating the Mohawks (0-4, 0-1). Six different Manila players scored a rushing touchdown, with Kurt Overton and Dustin Clark scoring two each.
Peyton McQueen started Manila’s scoring on a 3-yard run with 9:18 left in the first quarter. Overton scored on a 7-yard run and Coby Taylor added a 35-yard touchdown run in the final minute as Manila built an 18-0 lead.
Brian Neal II scored on an 8-yard run, followed by the first of two extra points from Overton, and Clark reached the end zone on an 8-yard run with 14 seconds left in the second quarter as the Lions built a 31-14 halftime lead.
Manila scored the first 21 points of the second half, aided by Mason Mullen’s interception on Piggott’s first drive of the third quarter. Overton scored on a 38-yard run at the 10:18 mark of the third quarter; Clark broke a 53-yard touchdown run with 4:50 to go in the third, followed by Taylor’s two-point conversion; and Brandon Parrish scored on a 4-yard run with 10:29 left in the game.
Tanner Miller threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Clark with 1:49 left in the game and McQueen added the two-point conversion to set the final score.
Newport 21, Melbourne 20
MELBOURNE — Newport scored the final 14 points Friday night to rally for a 21-20 victory over Melbourne in the 3A-2 conference opener for both teams.
The Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0 conference) trailed 20-7 in the third quarter. Eli Alcorn scored on a 1-yard run and Jeremy Jarrett kicked the extra point to pull Newport within six points going to the fourth quarter.
Newport tied the game on Alcorn’s 36-yard touchdown run and Jarrett’s extra point gave the Greyhounds the lead for good.
Alcorn led Newport with 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries, also completing 15-of-26 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Jammariel Balentine added 86 yards on 16 carries.
Kylan Crite caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown for Newport. Jadarius Reed added 99 yards on three receptions.
Newport took an early 7-0 lead on Alcorn’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Crite. Melbourne (3-2, 0-1) scored its first touchdown on Holden Hutchins’ 4-yard run in the first quarter, then took a 12-7 lead on Trey Wren’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Carter Bray in the second.
The Bearkatz scored again in the third quarter on Hutchins’ 6-yard run, then added the two-point conversion.