Rugged SBC slate continues for Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Arkansas State won’t face a top-100 baseball team every weekend in Sun Belt Conference play, just most of them.
The Red Wolves have already played three conference opponents that are in the top 50 of the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index, losing all nine games to Texas State, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina. This weekend brings Louisiana-Lafayette, which was No. 44 in the RPI on Thursday, to Tomlinson Stadium for a three-game series.
And after this weekend, three of ASU’s last six conference series are against teams currently in the top 100.
“The Sun Belt is an unbelievable league this year,” ASU head coach Tommy Raffo said. “I think the Sun Belt has done a really good job in out-of-conference play. It’s a huge help and as a result, we have some really quality teams that we’re playing.”
The Red Wolves (5-21, 0-9 Sun Belt) and Ragin’ Cajuns (15-14, 4-5 Sun Belt) open the series this evening at 6. Saturday’s game is also set for 6 p.m., followed by the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.
ASU has lost four consecutive games and 17 of 18 after falling 8-5 Tuesday night at Southeast Missouri State. After rallying to tie the game in the top of the seventh, the Red Wolves saw a one-out error turn into three unearned runs in the bottom of the inning after an intentional walk and a couple of two-strike, two-out hits.
“We’re not able to close out an inning, to close out an at-bat, to get a run home when we need to. It’s a multitude of things. It’s frustrating,” Raffo said. “We’ve got guys who are playing hard in our lineup and in the field. We just have to keep processing and keep getting after it. That’s the thing. You can’t just say, ‘Oh well.’ No, you keep doing everything you can possibly to put your best foot forward every pitch to get it right and eventually things will fall.”
Senior left-hander Justin Medlin (0-3, 3.51 earned run average) has given the Red Wolves solid pitching with a quality start in two of his three Sun Belt outings. Medlin has lasted six innings in each of his Friday night conference starts, striking out 19 over three games while giving up eight earned runs.
Sophomore first baseman Jared Toler leads ASU with six home runs and 20 runs batted in. Senior outfielder Jaylon Deshazier is batting .308 with 19 RBIs.
The Red Wolves start two freshman infielders, Daedrick Cail at second base and Wil French at shortstop. Cail has a team-best .333 batting average.
“We’re excited about both Wil and Daedrick in the middle. They’re going through a Sun Belt season as two freshman middle infielders,” Raffo said. “There’s nobody else in the league that is doing it. I know Louisiana has a freshman shortstop, but not at second base. There are some growing pains we have to go through, but we’re putting money in the bank with two solid, quality, athletic young men that we really like in the program.”
ASU ranks last among Sun Belt teams in earned run average (6.85) and has issued a league-high 152 walks. The Red Wolves also have a league-high 44 errors and a league-low .951 fielding percentage.
UL Lafayette, which split a midweek series at Louisiana Tech, leads the Sun Belt and ranks 14th nationally with 58 stolen bases. The Cajuns rank fourth in the conference in team ERA (4.46) and fielding percentage (.970).
“They’re going to be athletic, they’re going to run. They’re not going to swing for the fences,” Raffo said. “They’re going to generate pressure on you and do some things of that nature.”
According to WarrenNolan.com, UL Lafayette has played the sixth-toughest schedule in Division I. ASU’s schedule presently ranks 59th in Division I and sixth in the Sun Belt according to the website.
The Red Wolves are 2-15 against teams presently in the top 100 of the NCAA RPI, 3-6 against teams lower than 100. Of ASU’s 25 remaining games, 15 are against teams currently in the top 100.
“We knew they were quality teams and great programs,” Raffo said of ASU’s schedule. “You just don’t know from year to year how they’re going to be during different parts of the season. We’ve seen a lot of very good lineups, I feel like, position player-wise.”