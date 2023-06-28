JONESBORO — Two of the area’s more established high school softball coaches will lead new teams next spring.
Karen Sanders is taking over at Valley View after spending the last nine seasons as head coach at Brookland. Sanders’ decision to change schools created an opening that was filled by Matt Dillon, who becomes head coach at Brookland after 10 seasons in the same role at Tuckerman.
Sanders, who led Brookland to the state tournament in six of the last eight seasons it was held, said her job change is bittersweet.
“I leave a lot of good people over at Brookland. I’ve spent nine years over there and I’ve enjoyed every minute,” Sanders said. “I had a great administration, supportive parents at Brookland in softball and volleyball. I got to coach with one of the best volleyball coaches in Nancy Rodriguez and had some great assistants.
“In nine years, you create a lot of friendships, a lot of memories, so it’s bittersweet to let that go, but on the sweet side I’m going to Valley View where my kid goes to school, he’ll be a seventh grader this year, and my husband teaches ag there. There’s a lot of teachers and coaches I’ve coached with or taught with in the years past whether it was at Nettleton or Wynne, so I’ll be back with them. I’m excited about the new chapter and continuing the growth of their softball program that has been successful in years past.”
In eight full seasons, Sanders’ Lady Bearcats won 19 or more games five times and reached the state semifinals twice. Brookland won the 4A-3 regular-season title this year and made the state tournament before losing to Nashville in the first round.
Valley View was one of Brookland’s conference rivals before returning to Class 5A this year. The Lady Blazers won the 4A state championship in 2022 and finished as the 5A runner-up in 2017.
Sanders has 15 years of experience as a head coach, including six at Nettleton. She will continue to run an early season tournament at Southside Softball Complex as the Bearcat Blast, which drew 48 schools last season, will become the Blazer Blast.
Like Sanders, Dillon had family reasons for making a move. His wife teaches at Brookland, where she will be an assistant volleyball coach in the fall, and both of his children attend school there.
“Leaving Tuckerman is really one of the hardest things that I’ve had to do. The community, the administration, the parents, the faculty, they’ve been great to me for 14 years,” Dillon said. “The opportunity arose at Brookland when Coach Sanders took the job at Valley View. My wife and my kids go to Brookland and having that opportunity to go there with the growth that Brookland is having, the success that they’ve had, it was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up.”
Tuckerman had a 75-17 record over Dillon’s last three seasons as head coach. The Lady Bulldogs won the Class 2A state championship in 2021 and 2022, then won a regional championship this year in Class 3A before falling in the first round of the state tournament.
“To produce back-to-back state championships and the success that we had, winning over 60 games in three years, is something I’ll never forget,” Dillon said. “The players who have come through here, and not even just these last few years but over my tenure, with their work ethic, their dedication, they’re all in for the Bulldogs. That’s just been such a joy to be a part of.”