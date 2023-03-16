Sanders takes over Hurricane football program

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School turned to one of its 7A-Central conference rivals to find a new leader for its football program.
Quad Sanders, who helped Bryant win five state championships as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator the last five seasons, was hired as the Hurricane’s head coach Tuesday night by the Jonesboro School Board. He was introduced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Sanders, whose experience includes six seasons as a college assistant coach in addition to his time at Bryant, has had his eye on the Hurricane for a while.
While they weren’t in the same league until 2022, Jonesboro and Bryant had common opponents. Sanders found himself watching the Hurricane as he prepared for some of the Hornets’ games.
“I noticed a couple of things – they always have skill guys and they always have defensive linemen. Always,” Sanders said. “You look back at the history and I guarantee you can find defensive linemen and skill guys. I’m not just making that up. My first year at Bryant, I think they were playing Catholic around that time and a couple other teams we were watching on film, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s a school I probably want to go to. They’ve got dudes. I don’t know the situation, but they’ve got dudes. They’ve got bodies, they’ve got some dudes who can play.’
“So I’m like, ‘I can build that,’ and lo and behold, after the fifth time we won the state championship this past year, those guys called my bluff. They said, ‘You said if it ever opens, you would do it. Here’s your chance.’ I did a little research and I’m like, ‘They always hire from within, they always hire somebody from within the area.’ You don’t know until you try, so I tried and luckily for me, they were looking for something different and I’m blessed to be that something different.”
Sanders is only the fifth head coach to lead Jonesboro football since the start of the 1966 season. He follows Randy Coleman, a Jonesboro alumnus who served as head coach for 15 seasons and is remaining with the district as the coordinator of student services.
Jonesboro lost 43-14 to Bryant when the teams met last season at Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hornets went on to claim their fifth consecutive 7A state title, extending their winning streak against in-state opponents to 53 games.
Sanders was named the high school Broyles Award winner in 2022 as the state’s top assistant coach. The Hornets yielded only 134 points last fall in 12 games, a run they concluded by beating Bentonville 36-7 in the state championship game.
Asked for a defensive philosophy, Sanders said the Hurricane will do what the players are good at, find a base scheme and then be able to adapt.
“Dinosaurs died because they didn’t adapt. Those guys will hear me say it all the time,” Sanders said. “My philosophy, if you want a real philosophy, and everybody is going to say the same thing, is we’re going to be big, fast and strong. But what we’re going to do is we’re going to outthink everybody. We’re going to be the smartest defense out there. We’re going to teach these guys how to play football, what’s about to come, what can come and what can we do to beat it.”
Sanders wants players for Jonesboro’s two junior high teams to learn terminology and base schemes so they will be familiar with the system when they join the Hurricane.
A three-sport athlete at Central Arkansas – Sanders was a member of the football team two years, plus a year of basketball and a year of track and field – he coached at McPherson (Kan.), Western Colorado and Arkansas-Monticello before joining Buck James’ staff at Bryant in 2018. He stressed communication in addressing the parents in the crowd Wednesday.
“If we can build it from the ground up the right way, football will take care of itself,” said Sanders, who graduated from UCA in 2009. “Man, these guys can play football. They see it every day, they watch it, they live it. That’s easy. The other stuff is the hard stuff. We’ll get that taken care of and the plays that come, you can make all the plays in the world that you want to.
“Once you learn how to communicate and be disciplined, man, you can put in a play on game day, you can put in a play before game day, you can put in a game plan on Sunday and they’ll have it mastered by Tuesday. That’s football and we can do that. We know you can learn that.”
Sanders takes over a team that finished 3-8 last season during its first year of 7A football. The Hurricane still reached the state playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, losing to Bentonville West in the first round.
Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding said he made several calls during the hiring process, including one to another athletic director that he looks up to about Sanders’ impact off the field.
“He said, ‘Coach, he’s special, but I’m going to tell you this – everybody he comes in contact with will be better. When he’s in the hallways, your hallways will improve. When he’s in the weight room, your weight room will improve. When he’s in the stands supporting another team, which he will be at everything that you can imagine, because he’s that type of person, your student-athletes will improve,’” Harding said. “I said, ‘I have to ask you one more thing – is he what I need to take care of our student-athletes?’ He said, ‘110 percent,’ and I said, ‘That’s all I needed to know.’
“Everybody from last night up to this morning has said, ‘Coach, you’ve got a great hire, you’ve got a great hire.’ I’m confident that we’ve got a football hire that’s going to be good, but I’m even more confident that we’ve got a great human being who’s going to work and do what’s best for our students.”