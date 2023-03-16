Sanders takes over Hurricane football program

New Jonesboro High School head football coach Quad Sanders speaks during a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School turned to one of its 7A-Central conference rivals to find a new leader for its football program.

Quad Sanders, who helped Bryant win five state championships as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator the last five seasons, was hired as the Hurricane’s head coach Tuesday night by the Jonesboro School Board. He was introduced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

