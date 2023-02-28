SBC names Higginbottom top newcomer

Arkansas State’s Izzy Higginbottom, shown scoring against Louisiana-Monroe, was announced as the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, as well as a second-team All-SBC selection in women’s basketball on Monday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — After leading the Arkansas State women’s basketball team in scoring in the regular season, sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom received a pair of honors in the Sun Belt Conference postseason awards announced Monday.

Higginbottom, averaging a team-best 15.5 points per game entering the Sun Belt tournament, was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year while also being tabbed second-team All-Sun Belt. She becomes A-State’s first Newcomer of the Year honoree since Tanisha Johnson in 1999.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: La.-Monroe

Site: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 11-18, 6-12 SBC; ULM 7-22, 3-15

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KBTM (FM-102.1)

Series: ASU, 34-17

Last meeting: ASU, 98-73, Feb. 22