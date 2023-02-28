SBC names Higginbottom top newcomer

JONESBORO — After leading the Arkansas State women’s basketball team in scoring in the regular season, sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom received a pair of honors in the Sun Belt Conference postseason awards announced Monday.
Higginbottom, averaging a team-best 15.5 points per game entering the Sun Belt tournament, was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year while also being tabbed second-team All-Sun Belt. She becomes A-State’s first Newcomer of the Year honoree since Tanisha Johnson in 1999.
The Batesville native has scored in double figures in 22 of 26 games played this season, including nine straight to end the regular season. Four of those outputs during the current nine-game stretch resulted in 24 points or more, with the sophomore averaging 19.9 points during that run. She opened the season with an 11-game streak of 10-plus points – the longest such season-opening streak since Jane Morrill did so in 15 straight to open the 2012-13 season.
While strong from the floor with a 39.1 percent shooting clip, Higginbottom has made opponents pay from the free-throw line, shooting a league-best 93.0 percent (53-57) from the line in league outings, shooting at an 89.1 percent clip overall and ranking 16th nationally.
She also enters today’s first-round game against Louisiana-Monroe averaging 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds to go along with 1.9 steals per game.
A-State (11-18) opens postseason play today at 2 p.m. as the No. 11 seed, taking on 14th-seeded ULM (7-22) in Pensacola, Fla. The winner advances to play sixth-seeded Georgia Southern on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Red Wolves’ three-game winning streak was broken Friday night with an 86-79 loss to Texas State in the regular-season finale. Higginbottom scored 25 points, followed by Lauryn Pendleton and Leilani Augmon with 19 and 12, respectively.