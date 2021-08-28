BLYTHEVILLE — Nettleton opened the season in impressive fashion Friday night, routing Blytheville 35-0 at Haley Field.
Quarterback Cameron Scarlett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score while the Raider defense came up with its first shutout in two-plus seasons in the 2021 opener.
Three touchdowns in the first quarter put the Raiders in control. Running back Koby Bradley scored Nettleton’s first points on a 1-yard run with 9:22 left in the opening period.
Nettleton went to the air for its second touchdown as Scarlett found Savion Floyd for an 18-yard pass on a wheel route out of the backfield with 2:03 left in the first quarter. The second of Joseph Nuhung’s three extra points gave the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
Bradley bulled his way into the end zone near the pylon on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Scarlett on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Raiders a 21-0 lead after Nuhung’s extra point.
Scarlett scored on a 16-yard run with 5:28 left in the second quarter, setting the 27-0 halftime score.
Nettleton’s defense posted its first shutout since keeping Greene County Tech off the scoreboard in the seventh game of the 2018 season. The Raider defense produced a safety when linebacker Orion Pugh blitzed through the middle of the line, forcing a fumble that bounded into the end zone, where the Chickasaws recovered.
Up 29-0, the Raiders scored their final touchdown on Pugh’s 5-yard run with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter.
The Raiders play at home the next two weeks, hosting Pocahontas on Sept. 3 and Mountain Home on Sept. 10.