CONWAY — Nettleton’s Cameron Scarlett and Hoxie’s Cade Forrester made quite a quarterback tandem in Saturday night’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game at Estes Stadium.
Scarlett and Forrester combined for 469 yards of total offense as the East thrashed the West 54-9 to conclude the first AHSCA All-Star weekend since 2019. The two quarterbacks threw three touchdown passes each on an evening when the East scored the final 47 points.
“Cade and Cameron both made some great plays, used their feet, and then also hit some deep balls to those guys who can flat run. I thought both of them played really well,” said Hoxie’s Tom Sears, who was the East’s head coach. “I thought Cade was maybe a little tight early and then hit a couple of nice ones, got loosened up a little bit, first time playing in a college stadium and all that. I thought Cameron played great, I thought both of them did.”
Celebrating his 51st birthday, Sears enjoyed the view as his team dominated the final three quarters of a game that began with the temperature at 100 degrees.
Scarlett was named game MVP after completing 11-of-16 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished with 33 yards on seven rushing attempts.
“I thought I played very well personally, but I knew coming into this game it was going to be kind of a tight squeeze because you’re coming in with a bunch of guys you’ve never played with and you’re learning a new offense,” said Scarlett, who reports to Dodge City (Kan.) Community College later this week to begin preparations for his freshman season. “Throughout the week I felt very comfortable in the stuff we were doing.”
Forrester was 9-of-15 for 181 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also led the East in rushing with 55 yards on five carries.
“It was a lot of fun. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Forrester said. “We started off slow, but as things got going we started clicking more and more.”
The East trailed 9-7 after the first quarter despite Forrester leading an 80-yard drive that ended with his 9-yard touchdown pass to El Dorado’s Jackie Washington. The West scored the game’s first points on a 26-yard field goal by Greenbrier’s Bradley Turnage and answered the East’s first score when Benton’s Stran Smith found Hot Springs Lakeside’s Chase Cross on a 55-yard touchdown pass.
But that was all for the West as the East allowed only 273 total yards.
“I know quite a few of those guys, I played against them in conference,” Scarlett said when asked about the East’s defense. “There’s some beasts on that side of the ball. They came out and they were going to be the best defense on the field tonight, there was no doubt about that.”
Scarlett threw two touchdown passes to Cabot’s Braden Jay in the second quarter, the first on a 22-yard pass over the middle with 7:29 left in the period.
On the next touchdown pass, Scarlett stepped up in the pocket to avoid the rush and found Jay on a 43-yard touchdown pass at the 6:02 mark.
“That really came down to my fundamentals and I can thank my high school coaches for that, pounding it into my brain where I don’t have to think about it,” Scarlett said. “That was kind of a bang-bang play where it was going to be a touchdown or nobody was going to catch it.”
A West goal-line stand kept the East from scoring on its next drive, but Clarendon’s Devin Brown made a tackle for a safety to give the East a 23-9 lead with 46 seconds left in the half.
After the free kick, McGehee’s Jody Easter took Scarlett’s short pass 55 yards to the end zone to set the 30-9 halftime score.
“We struggled there a little bit early on and we got some momentum that kind of kicked in there in the second quarter,” Sears said. “It was a lot of fun, a lot of fun.”
The fun continued in the third quarter with the East backed up to its 3-yard line. Forrester eluded the rush in his own end zone and hurled a deep ball that Washington caught in stride on his way to the end zone for a 97-yard touchdown pass.
“I should have hit him earlier,” said Forrester, who has signed with Arkansas-Monticello. “Then I got pressure inside, so I escaped outside and then I looked downfield and he was just running free stride. I threw it and it happened.”
Pulaski Academy’s Vaughn Seelicke kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3:23 left in the third quarter and Easter scored on a 29-yard run in the final seconds of the period. The clock ran continuously through the fourth quarter, when the East scored the last touchdown on Forrester’s 23-yard pass to Stuttgart’s Arlie Lee.
The East finished with 534 total yards and had three players with 100-plus receiving yards in Easter (123), Washington (106) and Jay (101). Greene County Tech’s JB Hoyer, Hoxie’s Jalen Chappell and Rivercrest’s Octavio Chirinos were part of an East offensive line that did not allow a sack.
Wynne’s Javion Wilson had one of the East’s three interceptions, while Osceola’s Don Littleton had one of the team’s six tackles for loss. Wynne’s Tirrell Johnson and Davion Logan were part of the East’s stout defensive line.
“I knew all week we had a good bunch. We struggled a little bit offensively all week because our defense was so good,” Sears said. “Guys were going, ‘We’re struggling,’ this and that, but I knew once we got out here and we’re going against someone else, we’d be all right. We had some playmakers, some guys who could play. It was fun.”