Schmidt sets high standard at A-State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s women’s golf records required considerable revision to reflect Olivia Schmidt’s superb 2021-22 season.
Schmidt has broken or tied nine school single-season records in a year where she won two tournaments while placing in the top 10 at eight of 11 events. She will represent ASU again May 9-11 in an NCAA regional tournament at Tallahassee, Fla., becoming just the second women’s golfer from ASU to ever do so.
Each of the six NCAA regional sites will feature 12 teams and six individuals. The top four teams and top two individuals not on advancing teams at each site will qualify for the NCAA Championships May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“I’ve grown up watching it and learning about it, but I thought I was always going to have to win conference,” Schmidt said during an interview last week at Sage Meadows Country Club. “The ability to go based on all the hard work I’ve put in this year is exciting. I’m just excited to have the opportunity to compete.”
Schmidt, who is ranked No. 155 in Division I by Golfstat.com, broke her own ASU record this season with a 72.21 stroke average.
Each year at ASU, the junior from Edmond, Okla., has improved her stroke average. She finished at 73.48 in 2020-21.
“Getting better and better each year is important. I’ve never really stayed the same. Even since junior golf, I’ve always gotten better,” Schmidt said. “It’s kind of crazy, I really don’t think about the score that much. I just try to shoot even or better every time I play. All of it combined and the averages don’t really matter to me. I just try to play the best every time I can play.”
Schmidt has almost compiled an even-par season with the Red Wolves.
Through 594 holes in 33 rounds this season, she is only seven over par.
“That’s unreal,” ASU head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw said. “I know it’s possible, especially coming from her, but when you start looking at stats even more and details, you realize how good and consistent she’s been. That’s a huge accomplishment.”
Schmidt has six top-five finishes to her credit this season, including championships at the First Coast Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., and the ORU Spring Invite in Tulsa. At the Sun Belt Conference Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla., she remained in contention late in the tournament before finishing in a fourth-place tie.
Looking at her improvement in college, Schmidt said she hits more greens and has learned to minimize the numbers. She is No. 15 in Division I this season with 104 birdies, according to Golfstat.
“My freshman year, I’d make a bogey and it would turn into like five bogeys, or a double and a triple,” she said. “Now it’s like I make a bogey and I’ll come back with a birdie. It’s minimizing mistakes where it doesn’t snowball into ruining my round.”
Schmidt has finished under par in 16 of 33 rounds in 2021-22, shooting an even-par score in two more. She has finished five tournaments with a combined score under par, twice finishing eight under.
“When you see that, the average, it’s all tournament rounds. I think a lot of times you have a tendency to think, ‘What are these scores coming from?’” Desbiens Shaw said. “They’re 33 rounds of under-pressure golf, and then also what’s not said under that number is the course conditions, the stress.”
“I think I thrive when it’s harder, I thrive when it’s meant for something,” added Schmidt, who will play in a U.S. Women’s Open qualifier Wednesday at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Mo. “I can go out and play Sage and just have a good time, and I’ll play fine, but I think I play even better when it really matters.”
Sun Belt team champion Georgia Southern will also be part of the NCAA regional field at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee. Other teams in the field will include South Carolina, UCLA, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Miami (Fla.), Denver, North Florida, College of Charleston and Quinnipiac.
In addition to Schmidt, the field will include individuals from Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and Fairleigh Dickinson.
“I don’t even know who is in it. I only know Georgia Southern is playing because they’re in our conference,” Schmidt said. “I haven’t seen any of these other teams, obviously Florida State (is in the field), but it doesn’t really matter to me. In the summer I play with these girls all the time. My summer schedule is tough. I play against some of the best people in the country, people who go to the Augusta Women’s Am, the Western.
“I think it’s no different. I truly believe I’m just as good as them. No matter what school they go to, Arkansas State is just as good as every other school in the country.”