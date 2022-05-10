TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a total of 154 (+10) after 36 holes, Arkansas State junior Olivia Schmidt is tied for 40th among 68 individuals at the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
Coming off an even-par 72 in the first round, Schmidt carded a 10-over par 82 Tuesday. After a par on the first, Schmidt bogeyed the next two holes heading to the par-5 fourth at 2-over par. The tee shot on the fourth landed in a bunker and after punching it out, Schmidt faced a third shot from roughly 180 yards away. The approach shot left a tough putt and resulted in a double-bogey to drop Schmidt to 4-over for the round.
“It was a tough day for Olivia, with her approach shots ending up too far from the pin,” ASU head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw said. “She had some really tough putts today, but she has to trust herself and build some confidence in tomorrow’s round. Yesterday, her shots into the greens were probably what she did best, but today she lost some strokes with the way this course is designed. Tomorrow, she’s got to use her confidence and score like we she has all season.”
On the par-3 fifth, Schmidt nearly found the hazard for the second consecutive day. Like Monday in the first round, though, Schmidt got up-and-down from the rough to save par. The par on the fifth hole was the first in a string of five in a row to make the turn at 4-over par.
Starting the back nine, Schmidt had three straight bogeys on holes 10-12 to fall to 7-over on the round. On the par-5 11th, Schmidt’s second shot approach found the green, but sailed past the hole for a chip and later a bogey. Schmidt posted pars on holes 13-15, but had three straight bogeys to close the round.
UCLA and host Florida State are tied atop the team leaderboard at 4-over par 580 with Mississippi State (+17) and South Carolina (+19) rounding out the top four spots. The top four teams and the next two individuals, not on teams in the top four, advance to the NCAA Championship May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. After 36 holes, Letizia Bagnoli of Florida Atlantic (-1) and Mindy Herrick of North Florida (+3) would be the individuals to advance outside the top four teams.
Schmidt begins the final round off the 10th tee today at 7:55 a.m. (CDT). Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.