JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers described the first quarter of Arkansas State’s most recent game as the easiest job she’s had as a coach.
The Red Wolves erupted for 42 points during the first quarter of their 102-83 victory at McNeese State on Nov. 29. ASU’s first-quarter total against McNeese stands as the highest quarter score in Division I this season, according to WarrenNolan.com, and it is also a school record.
Rogers, who is in her first full season as ASU’s women’s basketball coach, said the Red Wolves’ first-quarter effort against the Cowgirls is unlike anything else she has experienced.
“I’ve been part of some really good quarters where we really scored well or defended well. I haven’t been a part of quarter where I felt like every shot was going in,” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “It didn’t matter who was shooting it, I felt like it had a chance. We didn’t do very good in the shoot-around. We couldn’t hit anything so in my mind, I was thinking we were probably going to have a good shooting night. We came in and we just lit the nets on fire.”
The Red Wolves (4-3) were 16-of-21 from the field in the first quarter, including 7-of-9 from the 3-point line, as they took a 42-19 lead.
Rogers said she hopes the game will provide a confidence boost for ASU, which visits North Alabama (4-3) on Thursday. Tipoff in Florence, Ala., is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“I wasn’t surprised that we did that. I think we are capable of scoring like that at any given moment just because of the amount of talent that we have,” Rogers said. “We shoot it better than what we’ve shown. I expect with the way we’ve been practicing, hopefully our shooting can kind of build off of that and we can continue to show progress each game, which I feel like we have. We’re excited about Thursday.”
Rogers said the time between games has provided rest for players such for senior guard Keya Patton, who is returning from a knee injury last season, and senior center Melodie Kapinga. At the same time, she said, the Red Wolves have also had some longer practices to clean up a few things as they work toward Thursday’s game.
Sophomore guard/forward Leilani Augmon, who missed the first seven games with an injury, should be available to play 15-20 minutes Thursday, Rogers said.
North Alabama features the nation’s leader in 3-pointers per game in Jade Moore, who has 28 in seven games.
Moore, who averages 13.9 points per game, has made five 3s in three different games, including the Lions’ 105-67 loss at Ohio State. She had four Sunday as the Lions tied a team record with 17 3s in an 89-61 victory over Fisk.
Rogers said North Alabama will try to slow down ASU and make the Red Wolves play half-court defense. The Lions have played one Sun Belt Conference team, losing 72-67 at Southern Mississippi.
“I love that we get the opportunity to work a couple of extra days toward this team because I think we struggle with teams like this. We scheduled it this way for a reason,” Rogers said. “These type of games, they help us get ready for conference. It’s going to be tough. We talked about it yesterday to the team that you’re going to go into a tough atmosphere.
“Their gym is not like an arena-style gym. They have walls behind the goals. We’ve been practicing at our HPESS to get ready for shooting on those goals. It’s going to be tough and we’re going to have to sit down and guard, and we’re going to have to challenge shooters. They have one who can just flat-out shoot it.”
Izzy Higginbottom leads ASU with an average of 15.9 points per game, followed by Patton (12.8), Lauryn Pendleton (12.0) and Mailyn Wilkerson (10.6). Anna Griffin is averaging 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
The Red Wolves will play five of their six games on the road this month, the exception being a Dec. 15 home game against Grambling State. They visit No. 21 Arkansas on Sunday.
“We knew that we were going to be on the road at the start of conference, so we’re trying to get our kids prepared to kind of see what it feels like to be on the road and play some tough games because we really want to get off to a good start when we start conference,” Rogers said. “We kind of had an idea what it was going to look like. We wanted to schedule some tough games at the end of December to get us battle tested and ready for the conference.”