JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers described the first quarter of Arkansas State’s most recent game as the easiest job she’s had as a coach.

The Red Wolves erupted for 42 points during the first quarter of their 102-83 victory at McNeese State on Nov. 29. ASU’s first-quarter total against McNeese stands as the highest quarter score in Division I this season, according to WarrenNolan.com, and it is also a school record.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: North Alabama

Site: Flowers Hall (2,223), Florence, Ala.

Tipoff: 6 p.m. Thursday

Records: ASU 4-3; UNA 4-3

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: First meeting

