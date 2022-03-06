Scoring runs help Lady Hurricane advance

SHERIDAN — Two scoring sprees, one in each half, separated Jonesboro from Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A girls' state tournament semifinals Saturday night.
Guards Bramyia Johnson and Ereauna Hardaway fueled a 17-0 first quarter run that helped Jonesboro build a 13-point halftime lead. Center Destiny Thomas was the catalyst for a 14-0 third-quarter surge that gave the Lady Hurricane a 24-point advantage.
Jonesboro cruised from that point to a 61-44 victory and a berth in Thursday's 5A state championship game against Greenwood. The Lady Hurricane and Lady Bulldogs will decide the state crown at noon in Hot Springs.
Coach Jodi Christenberry said Jonesboro's first-quarter run was vital in setting the tone for the game.
"We came out hitting shots and that was so key because when you come out hitting shots, you get so much confidence with it. It goes over into your defense," Christenberry said. "In the other realm of it, it takes the other team and starts to demoralize them. If we wouldn't have come out and punched them in the mouth real early, this would have been a totally different game.
"It would have been nip and tuck, and who knows what would have happened? But we really came out focused and geared to go to the finals."
After Little Rock Christian opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, Jonesboro poured on the next 17 points, all from Johnson and Hardaway.
Johnson scored seven points, including back-to-back baskets, as the Lady Hurricane (22-6) took a 10-3 lead that forced the Lady Warriors (24-5) to call time with 4:15 to go in the first quarter.
Hardaway scored twice out of the timeout and Johnson once as Jonesboro's lead grew to 17-3. Jazma Hooks' three-point play gave Jonesboro a 16-point lead before Little Rock Christian scored the quarter's last seven points to rally within 20-11.
Jonesboro led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter as Hardaway scored seven points in the period. The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Hurricane 8-4 over the final two minutes to pull within 36-23 at halftime.
Little Rock Christian opened the third quarter with a 3, pulling within 36-26. Thomas answered with the next two baskets, beating the Lady Warriors down the court, and put up eight points in the 14-0 run that gave Jonesboro a 50-26 lead.
"She was open in the first quarter, we just weren't hitting her with the basketball," Christenberry said. "Then when she started running the floor, that's a 6-foot-3 kid who can really get up and down the floor. She can outrun a lot of posts and she finally started doing it and getting some easy buckets."
Jonesboro led 50-32 at the end of the third quarter and extended its lead back to 24 points, 61-37, before Little Rock Christian scored the final seven points.
Hardaway scored 17 points in the 5A-East champion Lady Hurricane's 15th consecutive victory. Johnson added 15 points, Thomas 13 and Allannah Orsby eight.
Ashton Elley scored a game-high 19 points while hitting five 3s for Little Rock Christian, the No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central.
Jonesboro won three state tournament games in Sheridan by a combined 71 points. Next up is 5A-West champion Greenwood (27-4), which edged West Memphis 47-46 in the quarterfinals and routed Marion 66-42 in the semifinals Saturday.
The Lady Hurricane defeated the Lady Bulldogs in last year's state tournament. Greenwood won when the teams met in the 2020 state tournament.
"Greenwood is another totally different animal. We're used to playing them now," Christenberry said. "Coach (Clay) Reeves does a great job over there. It's going to be a tough game, but I think it's going to be a great matchup for both of us."