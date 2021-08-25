BROOKLAND — Last week’s scrimmage suggests the Brookland Bearcats are ready to open the season.
Brookland outscored Corning 32-0 in the preseason tune-up for both teams. Running backs Joseph Wright and Kaden Matthews picked up where they left off last year, combining for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bearcats clamped down defensively against their Class 3A opponent.
“Some of those errors that I knew we would have, we had a couple of those, but overall I was very pleased with how we performed,” said Eric Munoz, who starts his second season as Brookland’s head coach when the Bearcats visit Gosnell on Friday. “We’re way ahead of schedule compared to where we were last year. These kids have worked really hard and you can see the improvement.”
Wright and Matthews, who combined for 1,824 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020, averaged better than 23 yards on 10 carries during the scrimmage. Wright finished with 133 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries, while Matthews contributed 99 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts.
Sophomore wide receiver Sinquan Spratt finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on two receptions. Senior Jack Henry Pettit, in his first year as the Bearcats’ quarterback, threw the ball well and effectively led the offense, Munoz said.
Defensively, senior defensive back David York had an interception.
“We had a lot of good things happen. Everybody got to play and defensively, we were sound. We ran to the football really well,” Munoz said. “Just like on offense where we had some things, pre-snap penalties, defensively we still have to keep working on tackling. I think you always have to do that until you get your first couple of games under your belt where the kids are used to tackling again. But besides that, I felt like we did a really good job.”
Brookland begins its 10th season of varsity football against an opponent the Bearcats defeated for the first time in last season’s opener.
Wright scored four touchdowns in the second half to lead Brookland to a 36-32 victory over Gosnell at Jordan’s Stadium. The Pirates had won the first eight meetings in the series, all when the teams were conference opponents in Class 4A.
The Pirates have switched to the flexbone, an offensive scheme the Bearcats faced last year against Wynne.
“I think it’s one of those deals if these guys take the game plan, believe in the game plan and do their job, I believe we’ll be just fine,” Munoz said. “They’ve got some skill guys like they always do. They’ve got some guys who can one-hit you for a touchdown. We just have to be sound and tackle really well.”
Friday’s game will offer the Bearcats a chance to pick up their first road victory since beating Pocahontas in the fourth week of the 2019 season. Brookland lost five road games last season and didn’t get the chance to play at Forrest City, the last-place team in the 5A-East, because of COVID-19 concerns.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it, traveling to go play somewhere, a lot of distractions that can be involved with playing somewhere else,” Munoz said.
“We’ll definitely see how mature our team is when we travel for the first game. We’ve only got 10 seniors and a lot of younger guys. We’ll see how those seniors lead and take charge of their team.”