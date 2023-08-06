Sears named to UAM sports hall of fame

HOXIE — The University of Arkansas at Monticello recently announced its 2023 athletics hall of fame class, which includes Hoxie native Cole Sears.
Five former athletes will be inducted into the hall of fame Sept. 28 in the Green Room of the UAM University Center. Honoring athletes will also be recognized at Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium on Sept. 30 prior to a 2 p.m. kickoff between the UAM football team and Oklahoma’s East Center University.
“This group is made up of outstanding student-athletes that represented UAM as incredible athletes and continue to do so in their daily lives today,” said UAM athletic director Hud Jackson. “We are proud to say that they were a part of our great university.”
Athletes being honored include Sears and Jalen Tolliver, former UAM football players; former baseball player Andres Rios; former women’s basketball player Jordan Goforth; and former men’s basketball player Kori Forge.
“Getting this award still seems surreal,” Sears said. “To be able to accomplish something like this, it takes more than myself. It takes a village. I had the opportunity to play alongside great teammates and coaches at UAM who believed and trusted in me as a person and as a player. I also have great parents who have always been there to support and love me.”
Sears played for the Hoxie Mustangs as quarterback from 2012-14. During his high school career, he was named all-state in 2013 and 2014, as well as Conference Player of the Year both years, and was named all-conference in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
During college, Sears played quarterback for the Boll Weevils from 2015-18. He earned All-American and all-conference honors in 2018. He was also named second-team All-Great American Conference in 2018, and Second Team Academic Google Cloud All-American Team in 2018 and 2019, as well as First Team Academic Google Cloud All-District Team.
After a brief stint with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, he began his high school coaching career in 2019 and is currently the offensive coordinator at Hoxie, joining his father, Tom Sears, who is the head football coach. In addition, Sears teaches math to eighth- and ninth-graders.
“I grew up always being around the game of football. With my dad being a coach, I was around it every day, which led to my love for football. I loved being up at the school’s football field house or on the football field with the coaches and football team,” Sears said of his love for the game, which began around the age of five.
“I have been the football team’s ball boy and it became a dream of mine to play the game of football for as long as I could. My joy now comes from the opportunity to help coach and mentor young men. Being able to do this alongside my dad is a joy every single day and something I never take for granted.”
When asked about working alongside his father, Sears stated the father-son duo do not have any challenges working together. He also stated that his father has taught him how to be a great young man.
“My dad taught me how to properly grip and throw a football and how to read coverages, but more importantly, he taught me how to be a man that is strong in my Christian faith, work hard inside and outside of my career and be a man of integrity.”
Sears also stated that his father helped to instill these qualities in him through the game of football.
“I know I wouldn’t be the man I am today without him teaching me these traits,” said Sears. “Seeing these traits in him every day as a coach has helped me to see from a young age that I wanted to coach and make an impact on kids the same way he has for over 25 years.”
Sears also stated that he loves having the opportunity to work with his father daily, and that the two have always had a great relationship, which is only strengthened by working alongside each other.
“We work with great coaches at Hoxie School and all of us have a great relationship with each other and it makes coming to work every day with them an absolute joy,” said Sears.
Sears and the Hoxie Mustangs will kick off the 2023 football season Aug. 25 at Trumann.
“I hope me receiving an award like this is motivation to other kids from a small town that you can accomplish your dreams through hard work and a desire to be great on and off the field,” Sears said.