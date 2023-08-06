Sears named to UAM sports hall of fame

Hoxie assistant football coach Cole Sears, shown during the 2022 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Conway, has been selected for the athletic hall of fame at Arkansas-Monticello. Sears was an all-conference quarterback for the Boll Weevils.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

HOXIE — The University of Arkansas at Monticello recently announced its 2023 athletics hall of fame class, which includes Hoxie native Cole Sears.

Five former athletes will be inducted into the hall of fame Sept. 28 in the Green Room of the UAM University Center. Honoring athletes will also be recognized at Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium on Sept. 30 prior to a 2 p.m. kickoff between the UAM football team and Oklahoma’s East Center University.