BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU went on an 11-0 run in the second half to pull away for a 61-52 victory over Arkansas State in men’s basketball Saturday.
Omar El-Sheikh was the only Red Wolf in double figures as he finished with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Markise Davis added nine points and seven rebounds for ASU (1-1), while Izaiyah Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds in his first career start.
Adam Miller scored 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead three players in double figures for LSU (2-0).
LSU led for 38:12 of the game, with the Red Wolves' only lead coming at 10-9 with 13:49 to go in the first half. Although the Tigers led the majority of the game, A-State did not trail by more than nine over the first 20 minutes. A 7-0 run early saw LSU's lead grow to 43-32 with 15:48 to play, but an 11-2 run got ASU within two, 45-43, with 9:58 to go.
ASU was unable to get a shot to fall over the next 7:42 as LSU built its largest lead, 56-43, with 2:50 to play. In that stretch, ASU was 0-for-10 from the field, 0-for-7 beyond the arc, with one turnover.
Both teams finished the night shooting under 40 percent from the field with LSU shooting 39.2 percent (20-51) to the Red Wolves’ 38.6 percent (22-57). The Tigers shot 40 percent (8-for-20) beyond the arc while ASU was 5-for-25 (.200), including 3-of-14 (.214) in the second half.
The Red Wolves out-rebounded LSU 35-34, including 10-8 on the offensive glass for a 12-5 advantage in second-chance points. ASU outscored LSU 30-18 in the paint but was outscored 23-16 in points off turnovers.
ASU plays Lyon College at First National Bank Arena on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.