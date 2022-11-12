BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU went on an 11-0 run in the second half to pull away for a 61-52 victory over Arkansas State in men’s basketball Saturday.

Omar El-Sheikh was the only Red Wolf in double figures as he finished with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Markise Davis added nine points and seven rebounds for ASU (1-1), while Izaiyah Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds in his first career start.