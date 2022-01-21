JONESBORO — Arkansas State made up for a lackluster start with a strong finish Thursday night.
Playing for the first time in 12 days, the Red Wolves trailed Texas-Arlington by as many as 14 points in the first half. ASU wiped out a nine-point halftime deficit in the first three minutes of the second half and went on to beat the Mavericks 75-70 in Sun Belt Conference basketball.
ASU coach Mike Balado praised his team’s response in the second half, when the Red Wolves shot 60 percent from the field while outscoring UTA 49-35.
“It was a great comeback, being down nine and making some adjustments, guys playing a little bit better in the second half and being more comfortable,” Balado said. “It’s a great win. Any time you’re down nine in league play, home or away, and you’re able to come back and win, it’s big.”
ASU (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) has erased a second-half deficit to win each of its last two games, Thursday’s contest with UTA and a Jan. 8 victory at Louisiana-Monroe.
The Red Wolves will shoot for a weekend sweep this afternoon at First National Bank Arena as they try to snap a 10-game losing streak in their series with Texas State (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Making their last trip to Jonesboro as a Sun Belt member – UTA announced plans Friday to join the Western Athletic Conference on July 1 – the Mavericks (8-10, 4-3 conference) dominated the first 15 minutes of the game. UTA shot 51.9 percent from the field in the first half, taking its largest lead at 33-19.
Point guard Caleb Fields scored ASU’s last seven points of the half, pulling the Red Wolves within 35-26. Fields scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
“He took over for about a two or three-minute stretch that cut it down. In the second half he distributed,” Balado said. “He was a maestro out there, ran the offense and got everybody organized, had six assists. He did everything he had to do to help us win the game.”
Others supplied scoring punch in the second half.
Marquis Eaton scored all 16 of his points in the second half, hitting 4-of-5 from the field and 7-of-8 at the free throw line. Desi Sills scored 14 of his 16 points during the second half.
Norchad Omier finished the night with 18 points and 16 rebounds in another dominant performance for ASU’s second-year freshman forward. In four Sun Belt games, Omier has averaged 22.3 points and 13.8 rebounds.
“I’m going to tell you right now, I think people are getting a little spoiled watching this young man play, I really do,” Balado said. “We have to understand this player is a once-in-a-lifetime kid. What he does out there, you can’t really explain it. It’s his motor, it’s his instinct, and it is his humbleness and hard work.”
Guard David Azore, who entered the game averaging 26 points in conference play, led UTA with 18 points.
Azore was 9-of-10 from the free throw line after drawing seven fouls, but was only 4-of-12 from the field and also had six turnovers while being guarded at different times by Eaton, Sills and Markise Davis. Daivs drew an offensive foul on Azore with 1:14 left in the game and ASU leading 68-62.
“I felt like we did a pretty good job. A couple of the fouls could have gone either way,” Eaton said of ASU’s defense on Azore. “Other than that, I felt like we executed the scout (report).”
Patrick Mwamba added 15 points and Nicolas Elame 11 for the Mavericks.
Eaton gave UTA credit for the Red Wolves’ slow start.
“We knew what they were going to do, but we couldn’t simulate it because they work on it every day. It was like a little adjustment, where people are going to be open,” Eaton said. “I had a few quick turnovers just because I didn’t imagine them being that long and being in the passing lane, like when I tried to hit Norchad one time.”
UTA’s halftime lead vanished as Omier and Sills combined to score the first nine points of the second half. ASU’s first lead, 42-41, came when Eaton made two free throws with 14:39 left in the game.
Fields’ layup gave the Red Wolves the lead for good, 54-52, with 9:48 remaining. ASU’s lead was only four points, 63-59, before Avery Felts connected for a 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the game.
Felts followed by drawing an offensive foul on Mwamba, giving ASU a possession that resulted in Eaton’s basket and a 68-59 lead with 1:46 to play.
“That was probably the biggest minute of the game,” Eaton said. “It’s a team game, but Avery changed the game by himself in that one minute.”
“His impact on the game in that moment was huge,” Omier added. “He hit a big 3, took a charge. He turned around the game totally.”
UTA made a late run and cut its deficit to three points before Omier sank two free throws to set the final score with five seconds to play.
ASU hasn’t beaten Texas State since the 2014-15 season.
The Bobcats lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense (63.2 points per game) after beating Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Thursday.