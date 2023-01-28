Second-half rally sends Southern Miss past ASU

JONESBORO — Southern Miss controlled the second half against Arkansas State again Thursday night.
After trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Lady Eagles cut their deficit to three points in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth for a 68-59 victory in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.
Southern Miss outscored ASU 25-2 in the third quarter when the teams met Jan. 12 in Hattiesburg, Miss. The difference wasn’t as dramatic Thursday night, but the Lady Eagles used full-court defensive pressure to outscore the Red Wolves 17-10 in the third and 29-17 in the fourth to complete a season sweep.
ASU head coach Destinee Rogers pointed to the difference in turnovers and paint points from the first half to the second. The Red Wolves had just two turnovers and allowed only six points in the paint in the first half, which ended with ASU leading 32-22, but committed 15 turnovers and yielded 20 points in the paint in the second half.
“We knew what was coming the second half. We just didn’t take care of the ball,” Rogers said. “Listen, I’m not proud of the results, obviously we want things to go our way and they didn’t, but the fact remains that the last time they manhandled us, 25-2 in a quarter. I know as far as the turnovers they were the aggressor in the second half, but we fought today. We didn’t lay down like we did the first time we saw them.”
After navigating USM’s press with relative ease in the first half, the Red Wolves struggled to get the ball across half-court in the second as the Lady Eagles increased the pressure.
ASU (6-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) still led by 11 points late in the third quarter, but Southern Miss closed the period on a 9-1 run to pull within 42-39. The Lady Eagles scored 14 points in the paint in the fourth quarter, hitting 8-of-13 shots from the field and also connecting on 12 of 15 free throws.
Southern Miss (14-6, 7-2 conference) took its first lead since the first quarter when Domonique Davis scored in transition and was fouled with 5:14 left in the game. Davis’ free throw completed a three-point play during a 7-0 run that gave the Lady Eagles a 52-48 lead.
Davis, who scored all 16 of her points in the second half, answered Leilani Augmon’s 3-pointer with one of her own to give Southern Miss a 59-53 lead with 2:40 to play. The Lady Eagles’ lead didn’t fall below six points the rest of the game.
Southern Miss out-rebounded ASU 21-10 in the second half, including seven offensive boards, and was 23-of-28 at the free throw line to 5-of-6 for the Red Wolves.
“They were the aggressor. We started to turn the ball over, which took away from our offense. So we didn’t have as many opportunities and it gave them more opportunities,” Rogers said. “When we turned the ball over and allowed them to get those, it builds momentum. In the first half, we took those away, so when they were trying to get to the paint, they were more hesitant.”
Davis led Southern Miss with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Center Melyia Grayson added 13 points and nine rebounds, while guards Jacorriah Bracey and Lani Cornfield scored 11 points each.
Augmon and Lauryn Pendleton led ASU with 14 points each. Mailyn Wilkerson added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the 3-point line.
Pendleton said Southern Miss’ defensive pressure in the second half was no surprise.
“They definitely turned it up in the second half, which we expected it. We could have done a much better job taking care of the ball,” Pendleton said. “Them getting those early traps off the initial pass eliminated our vision. They were getting jump balls and we were just throwing it away.”
The teams played to a 15-15 tie in the first quarter. ASU was 6-of-14 from the field in the second quarter while building a 32-22 halftime lead.
The Red Wolves closed the first half on a 10-2 run. Jade Upshaw and Pendleton hit 3s during the run while Augmon scored twice.
ASU led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter even while struggling to handle the ball against Southern Miss’ pressure.
“We were not the same team in the second half as we were in the first half. We were confident, we were sharing the ball, we were playing fast, and then we allowed them to be the aggressor and it took away from our confidence,” Rogers said. “We just have to find a way to keep that confidence for four quarters, be the aggressor for four quarters. Really it’s simple. There’s two things that really kill us right now and it’s turnovers and rebounds.”
ASU hosts Marshall (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) today at 2 p.m.
The Thundering Herd won 61-59 Thursday night at Louisiana-Monroe, erasing a 13-point halftime deficit. Former Earle standout Roshala Scott, a transfer from Southeast Missouri State, averages 17.5 points to lead Marshall.