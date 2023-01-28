Second-half rally sends Southern Miss past ASU

Arkansas State’s Leilani Augmon (2) shoots over Southern Miss’ Jacorriah Bracey during Thursday’s game. Augmon scored 14 points in the Red Wolves’ 68-59 loss to the Lady Eagles.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Southern Miss controlled the second half against Arkansas State again Thursday night.

After trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Lady Eagles cut their deficit to three points in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth for a 68-59 victory in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Marshall

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 6-14, 1-8 SBC; MU 11-9, 4-5 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: MU, 1-0

Last meeting: MU, 107-73, 1990-91

