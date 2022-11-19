JONESBORO — A 15-0 run that began late in the third quarter and continued into the fourth propelled Arkansas State to a 63-57 victory over Utah State in women's basketball Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena.

ASU (2-2) scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first 11 of the fourth to build a 58-45 lead. While the Red Wolves did not have a field goal in the final five minutes, Anna Griffin sank three free throws in the final minute to help hold off the Aggies (1-3).