JONESBORO — A 15-0 run that began late in the third quarter and continued into the fourth propelled Arkansas State to a 63-57 victory over Utah State in women's basketball Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena.
ASU (2-2) scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first 11 of the fourth to build a 58-45 lead. While the Red Wolves did not have a field goal in the final five minutes, Anna Griffin sank three free throws in the final minute to help hold off the Aggies (1-3).
Griffin recorded her second straight double-double with 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, going 2-of-4 from the floor but 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Keya Patton led ASU in scoring with 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out four assists to accompany three steals. Mailyn Wilkerson added 12 points and five boards, while Izzy Higginbottom scored 10 points with a team-high five assists and four rebounds.
Three Aggies scored 10 or more, led by Olivia Wikstrom’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Tamiah Robinson added 10 points and 10 boards while Maria Carvalho netted 10 points with eight rebounds. Utah State was 10-of-22 from the 3-point line.
Utah State started fast, surging to an 11-point lead in the first quarter after a Wikstrom 3, and owned a 23-12 lead after one quarter.
Arkansas State answered in the second quarter, forcing seven of 12 first-half turnovers in the second quarter en route to an 11-2 run to end the half.
Patton converted a three-point play, then the ASU press forced a takeaway that turned into a bucket for Higginbottom with 38 seconds left. The Aggies owned a 31-28 edge at the half.
The Red Wolves tied the game at 38 on a Kiayra Ellis layup with 6:31 to go in the third. Ellis scored six points off the bench, swiping three steals and blocking three shots.
A Wilkerson 3 gave A-State a 41-40 lead with 3:31 left, then A-State led 47-45 after three following free throws by Griffin and Patton.
Ellis sank a short jumper to start the fourth and sparked an 11-0 run that was ended by a Robinson 3. After Higginbottom drove in a score, Utah State scored six unanswered to pull within six at 60-54.
Arkansas State continues its four-game home stand Tuesday, hosting 16th-ranked Oklahoma inside First National Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m.