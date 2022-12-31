JONESBORO — A strong second half helped Brookland avoid an upset loss Thursday night in the Division II boys’ semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.
After trailing 19-16 at halftime, the top-seeded Bearcats outscored fourth-seeded Marked Tree 20-5 in the third quarter and went on to prevail 49-30 at First National Bank Arena.
Brookland (10-3) will play 4A-3 conference rival Forrest City in Wednesday’s championship game at 8:30 p.m. The seventh-seeded Mustangs continued their run through the tournament Thursday with a 62-42 victory over Tuckerman.
The Division I championship game, which is scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m., will feature second-seeded East Poinsett County and eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge. EPC cruised past Trumann 74-47 in Thursday’s semifinals, while Walnut Ridge edged neighboring rival Hoxie 53-50.
The girls’ championship games are also scheduled for Wednesday. Rivercrest and Sloan-Hendrix will meet in the Division I final at 4 p.m., followed by Nettleton and Brookland in the Division II championship game at 5:30 p.m.
Brookland led 36-24 after its third-quarter run against Marked Tree. Tyler Parham led the charge, hitting two 3-pointers while scoring 10 points in the quarter.
Cole Kirby scored 11 points in the second half while producing a game-high 19 for the Bearcats, who outscored the Indians 33-11 in the second half. Parham added 14 points and Briar Allred nine.
Dony Childs scored 10 points and Kenyon Carter seven to lead Marked Tree.
Forrest City 62, Tuckerman 42
The Mustangs took advantage of a quick start against the sixth-seeded Bulldogs, just as they did Tuesday in a victory over second-seeded Rector.
Forrest City led 20-12 after the first quarter and 35-17 at halftime. The Mustangs’ lead continued to grow in the third quarter as they outscored Tuckerman 23-13.
Mykeion White led Forrest City with 22 points, followed by Melvin Shaw with 17 and Monsieur Gaines with 15. Waylon Tackett led Tuckerman with 12 points and Eli Tackett added eight.
EPC 74, Trumann 47
Dennis Gaines sank six 3-pointers to help lead EPC past 11th-seeded Trumann in the Division I semifinals.
Gaines scored 24 points to lead the second-seeded Warriors. He scored 13 points to lead EPC to a 42-28 halftime lead, then drilled three 3s in the third quarter as the Warriors increased their lead to 59-38.
Tyrus Reel added 16 points and Omar McCuiston 15 for EPC. Cobey Riddle scored 20 points and Tristin Battles 10 for Trumann.
Walnut Ridge 53, Hoxie 50
Davis Callahan’s 3-point prowess helped the Bobcats slip past the fourth-seeded Mustangs in the Division I semifinals.
Callahan drilled four of his six 3s in the first half to help Walnut Ridge take a 27-26 halftime lead. He hit one in each of the next two periods to help the Bobcats hold off their Lawrence County rivals.
Maddox Jean added 15 points for Walnut Ridge, including nine in the second half. The Bobcats led 41-37 after the third.
Jake Jones scored 18 points for Hoxie.