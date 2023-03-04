Second-half surge sends Zebras past Raiders

PINE BLUFF — Pine Bluff pulled away over the final two quarters Friday afternoon to defeat Nettleton 55-43 in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
After shooting just 20 percent from the field in the first half, the Zebras (23-7) warmed up to 45.5 percent in the second half. Pine Bluff led 35-30 after the third quarter and outscored Nettleton 20-13 in the final period.
The Zebras, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South conference, play Greene County Tech in the semifinals today. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Nettleton (24-7) gave Pine Bluff a tougher game than the teams’ first meeting, a 72-52 Zebras victory at the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic in early December. The Raiders managed to stay close despite committing 27 turnovers, a total that included 12 steals for the Zebras.
Taylor Smith scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Nettleton. Smith was 7-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-12 from the 3-point line. He scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half.
Jordan Pigram was 5-of-7 from the field while adding 12 points for the Raiders. De’Shun Jackson grabbed 14 rebounds, including 10 on the defensive end.
Courtney Crutchfield scored 25 points to lead Pine Bluff. Crutchfield had the only 3-pointer for the Zebras, a bank shot at the end of the first half to give his team a 19-18 lead.
Jordon Harris added 18 points, 17 rebounds and five steals for the Zebras. Pine Bluff had a 44-32 rebounding advantage.
Pine Bluff led 11-6 after the first quarter. Nettleton briefly led near the end of the second quarter before the Zebras took the lead back in the final seconds.