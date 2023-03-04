Second-half surge sends Zebras past Raiders

Nettleton’s Derodrick Moton (1) shoots over Pine Bluff defenders, including Jordon Harris (right), during Friday’s game in the Class 5A state basketball quarterfinals in Pine Bluff.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PINE BLUFF — Pine Bluff pulled away over the final two quarters Friday afternoon to defeat Nettleton 55-43 in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

After shooting just 20 percent from the field in the first half, the Zebras (23-7) warmed up to 45.5 percent in the second half. Pine Bluff led 35-30 after the third quarter and outscored Nettleton 20-13 in the final period.