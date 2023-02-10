Seegraves leads Mohawks to upset of Seminoles

OSCEOLA — Piggott’s Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Wednesday night as the Mohawks stunned Osceola 63-61 in overtime.

Seegraves scored 10 points in overtime. He was 12-of-12 from the free throw line as the Mohawks (10-15, 3-9 3A-3) knocked off the Seminoles (11-4, 9-2), who are ranked second in Class 3A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.