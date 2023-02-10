Seegraves leads Mohawks to upset of Seminoles

OSCEOLA — Piggott’s Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Wednesday night as the Mohawks stunned Osceola 63-61 in overtime.
Seegraves scored 10 points in overtime. He was 12-of-12 from the free throw line as the Mohawks (10-15, 3-9 3A-3) knocked off the Seminoles (11-4, 9-2), who are ranked second in Class 3A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Nate Brantley added 13 points for Piggott. Richard High, Moses Black and Jeriyan Long scored 10 points each for Osceola.
Piggott led 16-8 after the first quarter. Osceola rallied to lead 27-21 at halftime and 43-37 after the third quarter, only to see the Mohawks tie the game at 51 to end regulation.
Blytheville 77, Trumann 42
BLYTHEVILLE – Rashaud Marshall scored 32 points Wednesday night to lead Blytheville to a 77-42 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Eleven players scored for the Chickasaws, with T.J. Jackson adding eight points and Travis Anderson seven. Blytheville (26-1, 15-0 conference) led 16-6 after the first quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 70-27 after the third quarter.
Azari Thigpen scored 10 points to lead Trumann.
Southside 43, Brookland 40
SOUTHSIDE – Southside edged Brookland 43-40 Wednesday night in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Juliann Stevens scored 18 points and Kamie Jenkins added 16 for the Southerners (22-3, 15-0 conference). Southside led 18-6 after the first quarter, 21-20 at halftime and 33-32 after the third quarter.
Evan Polsgrove scored 12 points for Brookland (20-8, 12-3 conference).
Riverside 62, Earle 30
EARLE – Regular-season champion Riverside wrapped up 2A-3 conference play Wednesday with a 62-30 victory over Earle in senior girls’ basketball.
Ali Towles scored 19 points to lead Riverside (25-7, 13-1 conference). Amber Courtney added 14 points for Riverside, which will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s 2A-3 district tournament on its home court.
Earle 65, Riverside 57
EARLE – A big second quarter helped Earle defeat Riverside 65-57 in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Wednesday.
The Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 24-9 in the second quarter to take a 32-25 halftime lead. Earle led 51-42 after the third quarter.
Joseph McVay scored 12 points for Earle. Carmelo Scott and Kharon Austin added 11 points each.
Thatcher Durham scored 20 points for Riverside (21-10, 7-7 conference). Cash Gillis added 15 points and Brayeson Timms 10 for the Rebels.
South Iron, Mo., 72, Mammoth Spring 63
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron, Mo., defeated Mammoth Spring 72-63 Wednesday night, ending the Lady Bears’ 20-game winning streak in senior girls’ basketball.
Brynn Washam scored 31 points for Mammoth Spring (28-4), with Adrianna Corbett adding 14 and Laney Young 11.