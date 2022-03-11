HOT SPRINGS — The Osceola Seminoles have been unstoppable since working through COVID-19 issues and a key injury.
Osceola carries an 18-game winning streak into today’s Class 3A boys’ state championship game against Dumas at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Coach Vernon Wilson’s Seminoles are looking to add a state tournament title to the 3A-3 district and Region 2 crowns already in their possession.
Wilson said the Seminoles (28-4) dealt with a COVID-19 quarantine in December and had to play without senior forward A.J. Harris, their top rebounder, for a while after he suffered a high ankle sprain in late December.
“I was down and out when we started quarantining. We got our guys in shape and then we had to sit them out seven days,” Wilson said. “All that stuff messed with us and bothered us, kind of set us back, but we won probably 20 of the last 22 games. I tell everybody that once we had our full roster healthy, everybody playing, we’re undefeated with the full roster.”
The Seminoles and Bobcats (28-3) meet at 1:15 p.m. All state finals are being televised by Arkansas PBS (cable channel 2 in Jonesboro).
Osceola made it to the state finals for the second time in three seasons. The Seminoles didn’t get to play in a championship game in 2020, however, as most state finals were postponed and eventually canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Osceola and rival Rivercrest, which were to meet in the title game, were declared state champions.
Wilson said he regularly talks to Dumas coach Larry Harris. Their teams met in the first round of last year’s state tournament, Osceola winning 68-62 in overtime before falling 62-52 to Mayflower in the next round.
“Coach Harris and I talk probably three times a week on the phone. Last year, we didn’t keep our end of the bargain,” Wilson said. “We said, ‘Man, we have to both win regionals so we can be on opposite sides of the state bracket.’ He lost, I lost, and we ended up meeting in the first round.
“That game was so hyped up and really it was a letdown for us after that when we played Mayflower because a lot of our kids thought that Dumas game was the state championship game. I feel like they didn’t come out to play the next game with the same intensity.”
Region championships put the teams on opposite sides of the bracket this year. Osceola advanced through the early rounds by beating Paris 49-44, Central Arkansas Christian 83-66 and Elkins 56-42. Dumas’ road to the final included victories over Jacksonville Lighthouse (44-29), Walnut Ridge (61-51) and 3A-8 rival McGehee (64-56).
Depth and full-court defensive pressure are among the keys for Osceola.
“We have a goal to try to keep teams at 40 points and we want to score 70, 75,” Wilson said. “We’re able to play 12 guys a night and the full-court pressure just takes a toll on teams. I thought it wore down CAC and Paris, even Elkins.”
Wilson said Daylen Love, a 6-7 senior guard/forward, averages around 21 points and nine rebounds. Harris adds 15 points and 12 rebounds per game; junior guard Terrance Nimmers adds 15 points per game off the bench; and sophomore guard Richard High adds 10 points per game.
Love, Harris and High are joined by junior guard Jerry Long and senior guard Zarion Spears in the regular starting lineup.
Wilson said he is accustomed to teams that hit their stride later in the season since Osceola often plays deep into the football playoffs. The Seminoles exited the football playoffs in the first round last fall.
“It takes at least three or four weeks to get those guys on the same page with the off-season guys,” Wilson said. “It’s always good to start jelling in January and February, tournament time, and that’s what has happened this year. I knew if we could keep this group together, we could do something special.”