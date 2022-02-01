OSCEOLA — Scoring balance helped Osceola edge Manila 77-71 Monday in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Daylen Love and Anthony Harris scored 19 points each for Osceola (14-4, 8-2 conference), with Love grabbing seven rebounds and Harris six. Jerry Long added 17 points and Terrance Nimmers 15 for Osceola, with Long also contributing seven assists.
Osceola led 20-11 after the first quarter, but Manila (16-7, 10-2) came back to tie the game at 38 at halftime and led 57-55 after three quarters. The Seminoles finished 30-of-46 from the field, including 6-of-14 from the 3-point line.
Jake Baltimore scored 24 points to lead Manila. Brayden Nunnally added 22 points and Costner Smith 17 for the Lions.
Osceola won the junior high game 42-18. Hudson Harrison led Manila with seven points.
Walnut Ridge 79, Gosnell 48WALNUT RIDGE —Walnut Ridge rolled past Gosnell 79-48 Monday in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Hollister scored 26 points to lead the Bobcats (16-3, 10-2 conference). Ty Flippo added 17 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 78, Midland 20
IMBODEN —Sloan-Hendrix routed Midland 78-20 Monday in 2A-2 senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 27 points to lead four players in double figures for Sloan-Hendrix (21-5, 7-0 conference). Cole Walker added 12 points, Cade Grisham 11 and Harper Rorex 10 for the Greyhounds.
Sloan-Hendrix opened a 25-6 lead in the first quarter and carried a 49-13 lead into halftime.
CRA 56, Hillcrest 50
PARAGOULD — Crowley’s Ridge Academy edged Hillcrest 56-50 Monday in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Falcons (10-11, 5-6 conference) led 12-6 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime. Hillcrest closed within 44-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Jace Elms scored 13 points to lead CRA, with Jay Kern adding 11 and Cole Oxley 10.
CRA won the junior boys’ game 41-37 in double overtime. Hayden Austin scored 20 points to lead CRA and Cole Lemmons added nine.
Hillcrest won the junior girls’ game 38-13, led by Breanna Burrow with 14 points. Ryan Gramling scored 10 points for CRA.
Melbourne 50, Tuckerman 48
MELBOURNE — Melbourne edged Tuckerman 50-48 Monday in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Waylon Tackett and Carson Miller scored 19 and 14 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs (13-10, 7-4 conference). Amare Neal added nine points.
Melbourne won the junior boys’ game 25-21. Eli Tackett led Tuckerman with 13 points.
MacArthur 48, Batesville 18
BATESVILLE — MacArthur kept its record perfect Monday with a 48-18 rout of Batesville in junior boys’ basketball.
Kelen Smith scored 10 points and Keshaun Anderson added eight for the Cyclones (23-0, 9-0 conference).
The MacArthur-Annie Camp games originally scheduled for Thursday have been moved to tonight at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym because of expected winter weather. The varsity girls’ game starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity boys’ game at 6:45.
Annie Camp 44, GCT 28
JONESBORO — Annie Camp defeated Greene County Tech 44-28 Monday in junior boys’ basketball.
Jamarion Nelson scored 15 points to lead the Whirlwinds (17-5, 11-2 conference), followed by Myreion Taylor with nine and Markeice Stafford with eight. Parker Harris scored 12 points for GCT, with Jack Williams and Ripken Tucker adding seven each.