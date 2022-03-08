Seminoles finish off Elks, reach 3A final

Osceola's Daylen Love powers to the goal between Elkins defenders Jeremiah Shackelford (12) and Aiden Underdown (34) during the second half Monday. Love scored 15 points as the Seminoles prevailed 56-42 in the Class 3A state semifinals.

 Scott McDonald / Paxton Media Group

HARRISON — Even though they didn't quite leave the Elkins Elks in the dust, the Osceola Seminoles grabbed the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it on their way to a 56-42 victory Monday in the semifinals of the Class 3A boys' state basketball tournament at North Arkansas College.

Osceola, now 28-4 on the season and winner of 18 in a row, will play Dumas for the state championship at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Dumas (28-3) defeated McGehee 64-56 in the semifinals.

Elkins had the lead twice in the opening stanza, at 4-2 and 11-9, but Osceola took a 13-12 edge into the second.

The Elks scored the first three points of the second quarter to regain the lead at 15-13 but the Seminoles quickly tied the score. A steal and a dunk by AJ Harris put Osceola up 17-15.

Elkins took an 18-17 lead on 3 of 4 free throws. A 3-pointer by T.I. Nimmers got the lead back for Osceola before Elkins tied the score one last time at 20-20 with 2:55 left in the first half. The Seminoles took the lead for good with an 8-1 run and held a 28-23 advantage at halftime.

Osceola scored the first bucket of the second half, then Elkins scored the next five points to get within 30-28. Osceola responded with another run, this time scoring 11 of the next 15 points for 41-32 lead on a bucket by Harris. It was 41-34 at the end of the third.

Harris started the fourth with his second dunk of the game, then Daylen Love scored to push the lead to 45-34. Elkins got as close as 45-38 with 3:40 left, but the Seminoles put the Elks away with an 11-2 run for their largest lead of the night, 56-40.

Love finished with 15 points and Harris had 14 for Osceola.