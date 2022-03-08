Seminoles finish off Elks, reach 3A final

HARRISON — Even though they didn't quite leave the Elkins Elks in the dust, the Osceola Seminoles grabbed the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it on their way to a 56-42 victory Monday in the semifinals of the Class 3A boys' state basketball tournament at North Arkansas College.
Osceola, now 28-4 on the season and winner of 18 in a row, will play Dumas for the state championship at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Dumas (28-3) defeated McGehee 64-56 in the semifinals.
Elkins had the lead twice in the opening stanza, at 4-2 and 11-9, but Osceola took a 13-12 edge into the second.
The Elks scored the first three points of the second quarter to regain the lead at 15-13 but the Seminoles quickly tied the score. A steal and a dunk by AJ Harris put Osceola up 17-15.
Elkins took an 18-17 lead on 3 of 4 free throws. A 3-pointer by T.I. Nimmers got the lead back for Osceola before Elkins tied the score one last time at 20-20 with 2:55 left in the first half. The Seminoles took the lead for good with an 8-1 run and held a 28-23 advantage at halftime.
Osceola scored the first bucket of the second half, then Elkins scored the next five points to get within 30-28. Osceola responded with another run, this time scoring 11 of the next 15 points for 41-32 lead on a bucket by Harris. It was 41-34 at the end of the third.
Harris started the fourth with his second dunk of the game, then Daylen Love scored to push the lead to 45-34. Elkins got as close as 45-38 with 3:40 left, but the Seminoles put the Elks away with an 11-2 run for their largest lead of the night, 56-40.
Love finished with 15 points and Harris had 14 for Osceola.