Seminoles rally for 3A championship

HOT SPRINGS — Vernon Wilson counts on Osceola's defensive pressure getting to the opponent, even a team as strong as the Seminoles' foe in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday afternoon.
Dumas took an eight-point lead in the third quarter before succumbing to Osceola's relentless pressure. The Seminoles outscored the Bobcats 36-19 over the final 12-plus minutes to prevail 52-43 in front of 4,134 at Bank OZK Arena.
Osceola (28-4) finished the season with a 19-game winning streak to win its second state championship in three seasons. And unlike 2020, when a coronavirus-related cancellation of the title game created two Class 3A state champions, the Seminoles have the crown to themselves.
"I just love to see these guys play like they just played," said Wilson, Osceola's head coach. "They play so hard."
Junior guard Jerry Long scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to earn MVP honors. Junior guard Terrance Nimmers, one of six Seminoles to see action off the bench, added 13 points and senior forward Daylen Love added 10 points.
The Seminoles blocked eight shots, four by Love and three by senior forward AJ Harris, while holding the Bobcats (28-4) to 30.9% shooting from the field. Osceola also enjoyed a 43-34 rebounding advantage with Love and Tony McNeal grabbing six each.
Seven of Dumas' 10 turnovers came in the last 12 minutes of the game.
"We know that the pressure will not get you early, but it will you get late," Wilson said. "It will get you late."
Junior guard Michael Reddick led Dumas in scoring with what Wilson described as a tough 17 points, achieved while shooting just 6-of-18 from the field. Sophomore forward Tommy Reddick was 2-of-12 and had only four points for the Bobcats.
Dumas coach Larry Harris gave Osceola credit for his team's offensive problems.
"They're deep, they're athletic and they're long. There's no way to simulate that speed, that quickness and that strength," Harris said. "I think they had a good defensive game plan. Their main goal was to double the Reddicks whenever they caught it."
Both teams shot poorly in the first half, which ended with Osceola leading 16-15. Dumas scored the first nine points of the second half, taking its largest lead at 24-16 on Michael Reddick's three-point play off a steal with 4:23 remaining in the third period.
The Seminoles answered by closing the third quarter on a 15-4 run that gave them a 31-28 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Wilson said his team's experiences in the 3A-3 conference helped when the Seminoles faced a deficit Saturday.
"We didn't panic. We've been there before," Wilson said. "We play in the toughest conference, I think, in 3A with Manila, Rivercrest and Walnut Ridge. They prepared us for this moment, even the crowd. The crowd at Manila, when we played there, was probably louder than out there. We were prepared for the moment."
Love scored while drawing a foul, adding the free throw to pull Osceola within 24-19 with 4:03 left in the third period. Nimmers made two free throws and, after a couple of Dumas foul shots, drilled a 3-pointer to pull the Seminoles within two points with 2:53 left in the quarter.
Osceola tied the game when Love scored on a spin move and Long's layup gave the Seminoles a 28-26 lead. After Dumas tied the score, Nimmers hit one of two free throws and then scored on a layup with one second left in the period, inspiring Osceola's fans to start the tomahawk chop.
"I think Osceola just made a couple more plays than us down the stretch," Harris said. "I think they got their hands on some balls, deflected some balls, and once they get a steal or rebound, a turnover or something, that's their game. They get out and run."
The Seminoles' run extended to 10-0 as they scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Cassidy Bullard scored on a tip-in, Harris dunked and Long turned a steal into a three-point play and a 38-28 lead with 6:52 to go.
"We knew they were tired, that they were going to wear down eventually," Long said. "We just didn't panic."
Dumas closed within 41-37 with 3:35 remaining on Derrick Lee's second 3 of the fourth quarter, but McNeal drilled a 3-pointer 13 seconds later. Long sank four free throws and Zarion Spears scored off Love's no-look pass, pushing the Seminoles' lead to 50-39 with 1:08 to go.
"I told my guys before the game, 'It's a team thing, nobody by themselves, all five on the floor,'" Love said. "We all went out there and everybody performed."