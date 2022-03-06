Seminoles sprint into 3A semifinals

HARRISON — The Osceola Seminoles began the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A State Tournament late Saturday with an 83-66 victory over the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs at Pioneer Pavilion.
The victory is the 17th straight for the Seminoles, who improved to 27-4 on the season. Osceola will play Elkins, a 66-52 winner over Episcopal Collegiate, in the semifinals at 2:30 Monday afternoon.
Two more 3A-3 conference teams exited the tournament Sunday. Dumas eliminated Walnut Ridge 61-51, while McGehee ousted Rivercrest 74-39.
After the sluggish start Osceola had against Paris in the opening round, the Seminoles were not about to let that happen again, attacking the basket and jumping out to a 9-3 lead.
The Mustangs battled back and even nudged ahead 12-11 midway through the first quarter. Osceola answered with a 7-0 run to go up 18-12, CAC cut it back to a point once more before the Seminoles went to the second up 21-17.
Osceola grabbed its first double-digit lead at 31-19 after back-to-back 3-pointers from T.I. Nimmers. The Mustangs rallied again and got as close as 34-31 on a 3-pointer by Sam Maddox. The Seminoles scored the final four points of the first half for a 38-31 lead at intermission.
It was 38-33 early in the second half when a dunk by Daylen Love ignited a 15-2 run by the Seminoles, who went up 53-35 on a layup by Nimmers with 4:12 left in the third. Once again, CAC chipped away at its deficit and got it down to 57-45 by the final break.
Maddox opened the fourth with two 3-pointers and Andrew Haughaboo hit another to bring the Mustangs within 61-54 with six minutes to play.
The Seminoles rebuilt their double-digit advantage by making 5 of 6 free throws then got buckets from Love and A.J. Harris for a 70-54 lead with 4:07 left. After that CAC got no closer than 13 while Osceola led by as much as 17.
Love led Osceola with 23 points while A.J. Harris tallied 18 and Zarion Spears added 13.
Maddox led CAC (21-8) with 23 points.