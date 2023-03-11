HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro High School’s senior basketball players added another state championship ring to their collection Friday afternoon at Bank OZK Arena.

The Hurricane outlasted Springdale 48-43 in the Class 6A boys’ championship game, winning a state title for the third consecutive season. Seniors scored all but two of Jonesboro’s points, including all 16 in a tense fourth quarter.

