HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro High School’s senior basketball players added another state championship ring to their collection Friday afternoon at Bank OZK Arena.
The Hurricane outlasted Springdale 48-43 in the Class 6A boys’ championship game, winning a state title for the third consecutive season. Seniors scored all but two of Jonesboro’s points, including all 16 in a tense fourth quarter.
And in doing so, the Hurricane’s seven seniors conclude their careers with an 82-9 record and a special place in program history as part of teams that gave Jonesboro three straight state titles for the first time.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said he wasn’t aware that it was the first time for the Hurricane to win three state titles in a row, but added that wasn’t the goal.
“Our goal was to get this team here and give them a chance,” Swift said in an emotional tone. “This group of seniors, man, I love all of them in this group. They’re something. I’m going to miss them.”
Jonesboro won the Class 5A state championship the last two seasons, then added the 6A crown this year after moving up to join the state’s largest schools. This season’s state championship is Swift’s sixth in 14 seasons at Jonesboro and his eighth overall, counting one each at Hughes and Lonoke.
Senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson earned MVP honors after scoring 15 points to lead the Hurricane, followed by classmate Phillip Tillman with 11.
“Coming into the game we were energized, we were ready. We were anxious,” Buford-Wesson said. “Myself, I couldn’t sleep at night. I was just so ready to play, to come back here one more time.”
The Hurricane (30-3) trailed only on a couple of occasions, but one of those was in the fourth quarter.
Springdale (25-9) scored the last three points of the third quarter and the first five of the fourth to lead 33-32 with 6:45 left in the game. Courtland Muldrew scored on a drive to the basket to give the Bulldogs their first lead since the first quarter.
Senior Isaac Harrell answered for Jonesboro, driving for a left-handed layup. The Hurricane rebounded a Springdale miss and senior Devarius Montgomery drove to the basket for a 36-33 lead with 5:28 remaining.
“I thought there was a two or three-minute spurt there at the start of the fourth quarter where you didn’t know how it was going to go and I think Isaac had a driving layup after we had given up our lead for the first time in a long time,” Swift said. “He comes down and gets it back, we get a stop and score again, and from that point on I thought we were back in control of the game.”
The Bulldogs did tie the game at 36 on Isaiah Sealy’s 3-pointer at the 5:17 mark, but Harrell’s two-handed tip-in gave Jonesboro the lead for good with 5:01 remaining.
Buford-Wesson drove for a reverse layup with 2:59 remaining, extending Jonesboro’s lead to 40-36.
“Coach told us we have to put pressure on the rim and make them foul us,” Buford-Wesson said. “We got to our spots, and we were making our layups.”
Both teams missed opportunities before Jonesboro got the ball back with 1:53 to go. The Hurricane called time with 1:25 left in the game and seven seconds on the shot clock.
Tillman drove to the basket and passed the ball to the corner to Buford-Wesson, whose 3 at the shot clock buzzer gave Jonesboro a 43-36 lead with 1:17 remaining.
“It’s late in the shot clock, we don’t have time to run much, but it’s just a clear-out for on the right side for (Tillman) to get a mid-range shot,” Swift said. “But we are screening the back side and for him to be able to come down and have the awareness that that’s all happening with the shot clock running down, I just thought it was an amazing play by Phillip Tillman and then Deion just knocks the shot down like he always does, it seems like.”
Muldrew came back with a 3 on the other end of the court, pulling his team within 43-39, but the Bulldogs were forced to foul as the clock went under a minute.
Tillman hit 3-of-4 free throws and Montgomery 2-of-2 in the final minute, offsetting a couple of baskets by the Bulldogs.
Jonesboro shot 50 percent from the field and held a 26-23 rebounding edge. Montgomery added eight points and Harrell had six points, plus a team-high 7 rebounds.
Harrell said the Hurricane came together in the final quarter.
“All of us seniors knew this was it for us, so we might as well go out going as hard as we can,” Harrell said. “It ended up going our way. It was just a blessing that we all got to finish what we started.”
Springdale finished at 34.4 percent from the field. Muldrew and Sealy, the Bulldogs’ two sophomore stars, finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Buford-Wesson closed the first quarter with a 3 that gave Jonesboro a 13-10 lead. Senior Kylen Kelly opened the second quarter with another 3 for the Hurricane, which led by as many as eight in the period before Springdale closed within 24-21 at halftime.
Jonesboro pushed its lead back to seven when Tillman drove to the basket for a dunk with 2:22 left in the third quarter. The Hurricane fouled Muldrew on a 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds left in the quarter and he made all three free throws, pulling the Bulldogs within 32-28 to end the period.
Harrell said winning another state championship was surreal.
“It’s something you dream of as a kid, watching Jonesboro growing up, and then finally getting to do it is something that we’ll never forget,” Harrell said. “It’s just an unbelievable moment.”