JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s women’s basketball roster is dwindling as the season nears a conclusion.
The Red Wolves finished last Saturday’s 64-55 loss at Arkansas-Little Rock with only seven players after junior forward Trinitee Jackson suffered a shoulder injury. ASU would have only seven to begin today’s rematch with the Trojans at First National Bank Arena if Jackson is unable to play.
Interim head coach Destinee Rogers said she has never seen anything like what the Red Wolves are experiencing. Two players are out with injuries, one entered the transfer portal and another opted to focus on academics.
“I’ve never experienced, never been on a team with this many injuries, never coached a team with this many injuries,” Rogers said. “It’s quite interesting, but we’re doing everything we can to get a full roster and hopefully we don’t have this issue in the future. It’s tough when you don’t have a bench you can look to, to get some people some breathers. I’m asking a lot of players to do a lot of things.”
Tipoff for the Red Wolves’ final home game of the season is set for 1 p.m.
The Red Wolves were 6-1 under Rogers, who took over Dec. 14, before junior guard Keya Patton suffered a season-ending knee injury against Coastal Carolina. ASU (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) has since lost six of seven games.
Five of those six losses were single-digit defeats and the other margin was 11 points.
Jackson was able to practice Thursday and remains a possibility to play today, according to ASU sports information. She played only 10 minutes last Saturday before her non-shooting shoulder popped out of place.
Minus Jackson, the Red Wolves were out-rebounded 33-25 and shot just 28.6 percent against the Trojans (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt).
“I’m proud of the way that my girls competed. Obviously it was tough trying to play without Trinitee on the inside,” Rogers said. “It just helps when you have that type of presence inside. They have to focus on her, so they have to help off and it kind of opens up things for the guards. When she went down, they just swarmed our guards and it was tough for us to get anything.”
Rogers said the Red Wolves need to play fast, especially if Jackson is unavailable.
“I think the way we played toward the end of the game is the way that we need to play,” Rogers said. “We wanted to play that way, but they just do such a good job of making you guard for 25 to 30 seconds, and then they rough you up when you’re on offense, so they wear you down pretty quickly. When you just don’t have much depth, it’s tough.”
ASU scored 20 of its 55 points in the fourth quarter. Guards Lauryn Pendleton and Jireh Washington scored 13 points each, followed by Morgan Wallace with 10. Washington is the Red Wolves’ leading scorer at 12.8 points per game.
Raziya Potter and Mayra Caicedo scored 14 points each to lead the Trojans.
UALR went on to whip Champion Christian 88-36 on Monday, running its win streak to five games. The Trojans lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense, giving up 56.8 points per game.
Today’s game will be the last in FNB Arena for Wallace, a 5-10 senior guard from Little Rock.
Wallace has played 38 or more minutes in six of seven games since Patton’s injury, including all 40 in four games, and her responsibilities vary from ball-handling to post defense. She has scored 1,068 points and grabbed 774 rebounds in four-plus seasons at ASU.