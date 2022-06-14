JONESBORO — Former Jonesboro High School star Desi Sills is planning to finish his college basketball career in the Big 12 Conference.
Sills, a 6-foot-2 guard with one year of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to Kansas State on social media Tuesday afternoon. He spent last season at Arkansas State and, before that, three seasons at Arkansas.
“Can I think out loud? Can I tell myself I’m proud?” Sills wrote in his message, adding that he is “1,000 percent committed” to the Wildcats.
Starting 27 of 28 games that he played last season for the Red Wolves, Sills averaged 12.6 points as ASU’s No. 2 scorer behind Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier, who transferred to Miami. Sills led the Red Wolves with 51 steals and was third in assists (79) and rebounds (101).
Sills, who announced his intention to transfer in late March, scored in double figures in 18 games last season with a high of 25 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He averaged 11.7 points in Sun Belt games with a high of 21 against regular-season champion Texas State.
Combining three seasons at Arkansas and one at ASU, Sills has made 74 career starts and scored 1,110 career points.
ASU finished 18-11 overall in 2021-22, including an 8-7 mark in Sun Belt games. The Red Wolves were eliminated in the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinals by Georgia State for the second consecutive season.
Sills played in all 32 games and started 15 in 2020-21 as Arkansas reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Razorbacks (25-7).
Drawing 15 starts in the season’s first 18 games, Sills scored in double figures 10 times in his last season at Arkansas. He scored a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 2020-21 SEC opener at Auburn and later scored 22 against the Tigers in Fayetteville. Sills also scored 15 points against South Carolina.
Sills played in 98 games over three seasons at Arkansas, scoring 758 points. He scored in double figures four times as a freshman, including an 18-point outing against Indiana in the NIT, and started 24 games as a sophomore.
Jonesboro won back-to-back Class 6A state championships during Sills’ last two seasons as a Hurricane, finishing 32-0 in 2016-17.