Six area teams reach state finals

JONESBORO — Six teams from high schools in The Sun circulation area, including three from Valley View, will compete in the upcoming spring sports state finals at Benton after winning semifinal games Saturday around the state.
State finals in baseball and softball will be played Thursday through Saturday, with games televised by Arkansas PBS. The state soccer finals will be played Friday and Saturday.
Valley View will send teams to Class 4A state championship games in baseball, softball and girls' soccer.
In girls' soccer, the Lady Blazers (15-10) earned their berth in the state finals Saturday morning with a 2-1 victory over Harrison in Little Rock. Valley View will play Pulaski Academy, which defeated Brookland 6-0 in the semifinals.
The Lady Blazers started the scoring in the first half when Micah McMillan battled a few defenders, found a little space and rocketed a shot off the side post into the goal. Valley View led 1-0 at halftime.
Harrison responded early in the second half with a shot from outside the 18 to tie the match.
Valley View scored the decisive goal five minutes later when Alexandra Tricarico cleared a ball from the Lady Blazers' back line to the Lady Goblins' back line. McMillan scored to give the Lady Blazers a 2-1 lead that stood, although coach Ron Teat said action in the final 15 minutes went back and forth.
Molly Findley had nine saves in goal for Valley View.
Valley View (29-6) will have an opportunity for its second consecutive Class 4A state baseball championship after beating Shiloh Christian 9-1 in the semifinals Saturday in Nashville. The Blazers will play Harrison, which outlasted Huntsville 17-11 in the second semifinal.
Preston Watlington (3-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Blazers, limiting the Saints to one run on six hits while striking out six and walking three. Lawson Ward got the last two outs after Shiloh Christian scored its only run in the seventh inning.
Ward also homered and drove in two runs for Valley View. Leadoff man Slade Caldwell was 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI.
Tyler Hoskins was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Carter Saulsbury had a hit and two RBIs; Grayson Becker had a hit and an RBI; Watlington had a hit and an RBI; and Cooper Lutz drove in a run.
Valley View took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Blazers added one run in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
In softball, Valley View (26-5) routed opponents Friday and Saturday in Nashville to earn a berth in the state finals. The Lady Blazers rolled past Malvern 11-1 on Friday before ousting Harrison 11-3 in the semifinals Saturday.
Valley View will play Nashville, which defeated Stuttgart 10-0 in the semifinals.
Lexi Davis was 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored in Valley View's victory over Harrison. The Lady Blazers snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third inning, then added two more in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Anna Winkfield also homered while going 2-for-4 with three RBIs Saturday. Isabel Riba was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Riley Smith pitched all seven innings for Valley View, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four batters.
Valley View needed only five innings to dispatch Malvern. The Lady Blazers led 4-0 after two innings, then added four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Davis and Amera Wright both hit home runs for Valley View. Davis drove in two runs and scored twice, while Wright was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Winkfield was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Riba was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Whitlock added a hit and an RBI; and Grace Butler was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Smith pitched all five innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out six.
Greene County Tech rolled past Sheridan 9-1 in the Class 5A state softball semifinals in Hot Springs. The Lady Eagles will play defending state champion Benton, a 10-0 semifinal winner over Van Buren, in the championship game.
GCT scored three runs in both the second and third innings to take control of the game. The Lady Eagles (24-4-2) added two more runs in the fifth and another in the sixth, while Sheridan scored its only run in the seventh.
Kylie Stokes homered while driving in three runs for the Lady Eagles. Ava Carter and Zoie Reynolds joined Stokes with two hits each. Reynolds drove in two runs.
Karley Burrow pitched all seven innings for GCT, scattering eight hits while striking out four batters.
The Class 2A softball final will be an all-Northeast Arkansas contest featuring defending state champion Tuckerman and East Poinsett County.
Tuckerman (24-5) recorded its fourth victory of the season over 2A-2 conference rival Melbourne, rolling to a 7-0 victory in the semifinals Saturday in Bee Branch. Makaylie Gist earned the pitching victory while striking out eight batters.
Ansley Dawson was 3-for-3; Gracie Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Shanley Williams was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lady Bulldogs.
EPC (32-2) advanced in more dramatic fashion Saturday, defeating Quitman 2-1 when Terrin Powell drew a bases-loaded walk to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
EPC's Keegan McCorkle struck out seven batters while giving up five hits and an unearned run in seven innings. McCorkle was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Lady Warriors reached the semifinals with Friday's 3-0 victory over Fordyce. McCorkle struck out 11 batters while yielding five hits in a complete-game shutout.
Kelly Ann Lucas, Zoe Constant and Jaycee Davis had one hit each to lead EPC offensively.
Buffalo Island Central (20-3) lost to Woodlawn 6-3 in the Class 2A baseball semifinals Saturday. The Mustangs reached the semifinals with Friday's 3-2 victory over Melbourne.
Jonesboro dropped a lengthy quarterfinal match Friday night in Class 5A boys' soccer at El Dorado, losing on the ninth penalty kick to Maumelle after the teams played to a 3-3 tie through regulation and two extra time periods.
The Hurricane (14-4) trailed 3-0 with 10 minutes left in the game. Clay Glomski scored Jonesboro's first goal off Eder Leal's assist, then Leal scored on an assist by Glomski. Leal hit a penalty kick to tie the contest 3-3 after Kevin Nunez was fouled in the box.
Brookland (13-6-2) lost 2-1 to De Queen in the Class 4A boys' soccer quarterfinals Friday.