HOXIE — Hoxie High School held its football signing day on Monday in a ceremony that was delayed due to last week’s wintry weather.

Hoxie head coach Tom Sears had six members of the Mustangs sign their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level including Cooper Spradlin, who signed with the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Mario Armstrong, who signed with Baker University in Baldwin City, Kan.; Caden Dougan, who signed with Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.; and Jason Duncan, Sage Treadwell and Montrell Varner, who all signed with Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo.