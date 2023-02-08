HOXIE — Hoxie High School held its football signing day on Monday in a ceremony that was delayed due to last week’s wintry weather.
Hoxie head coach Tom Sears had six members of the Mustangs sign their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level including Cooper Spradlin, who signed with the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Mario Armstrong, who signed with Baker University in Baldwin City, Kan.; Caden Dougan, who signed with Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.; and Jason Duncan, Sage Treadwell and Montrell Varner, who all signed with Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
Spradlin, an all-state offensive and defensive lineman for the Mustangs, recorded 21 tackles, including three sacks and three tackles for loss, along with an interception. He had a 77 percent offensive line grade with 19 knockdown blocks.
“Cooper’s development on the field and in the weight room has led him to being a college offensive lineman,” Sears said. “He had an excellent career for us and I’m excited to watch his development at UAM.”
Armstrong, who played defensive end for the Mustangs, had 32 tackles, including four sacks and eight tackles for loss. He also forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery.
“Mario had a excellent career at Hoxie,” Sears said. “Even though he missed much of his senior season with an injury, it didn’t deter his mindset and his ability to be a leader. He was able to come back and play in the playoffs through a lot of hard work.”
Dougan, who was an all-state defensive lineman for Hoxie, is also the defending overall state powerlifting champion. Benching 420 with a 320 power clean, he will compete on Coffeyville’s powerlifting team.
“Caden is our first athlete to receive a scholarship for powerlifting,” Sear said. “He is the strongest high school kid I’ve ever seen. I’m very excited for Caden’s opportunity and to see how he is able to develop and exceed at the college level.”
Duncan, an all-conference member of the offensive line, recorded a 78 percent offensive line grade with 26 knockdown blocks. He also kicked PATs for the Mustangs, finishing 30-of-35 in that role.
“Jason transitioned to being our center this year and did an excellent job,” Sears said. “Jason is a very athletic lineman. His attitude and desire to be a good high school player has led him to being a college offensive lineman.”
Treadwell helped the Mustangs on the ground and through the air as Hoxie’s quarterback. He completed 93 passes for 1,484 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 204 yards and on touchdown.
“Sage’s desire to be a high school QB not only came true but his work ethic, leadership and on field play, have given him the opportunity to be a college QB,” Sears said. “Sage had an excellent year for us. I’m looking forward to seeing Sage’s development through his college career.”
Varner, an all-conference defensive end, had 35 tackles for the Mustangs, including five sacks and nine tackles for loss. He also recorded one fumble recovery.
“Montrell is an explosive player,” Sears said. “His transition to defensive end and his play helped us be one of the best defenses in the state. I’m excited for Montrell and to watch him develop at college.”