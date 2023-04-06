JONESBORO — Six Jonesboro High School senior basketball players put their college plans in writing Wednesday during a ceremony at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, including five members of the school’s Class 6A boys’ state championship team.
Class 6A state tournament MVP Deion Buford-Wesson is planning to play for Link Academy, allowing him to reclassify as part of the Class of 2024. Devarious Montgomery signed with Three Rivers (Mo.) College, Phillip Tillman opted for South Arkansas Community College, and Kylen Kelly and James Blair will be part of the inaugural season at ASU-Newport.
Lady Hurricane star Bramyia Johnson will join Montgomery, Tillman, Kelly and Blair at the junior college level after signing with Three Rivers.
Buford-Wesson, a 6-0 guard who was also all-state and the 6A-Central Player of the Year, averaged 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals in leading Jonesboro to a 30-3 record and its third consecutive state championship. He scored 15 points in the state final as the Hurricane defeated Springdale 48-43, including a key 3-pointer from the corner with 1:17 left in the game.
Link Academy, located in Branson, Mo., recently won the GEICO Nationals with a roster that includes players who have signed with Baylor, North Carolina and Tennessee, among others.
“I feel like I’ll get a lot of coaches to look at me,” Buford-Wesson said. “I’ve just got to go down there, take care of business, work hard.”
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift has described Buford-Wesson as one of the best on-ball defenders he has coached. Recently named the SBLive Player of the Year in Arkansas, Buford-Wesson has also shown his scoring ability.
Buford-Wesson scored 45 points in two meetings this year with Little Rock Central, the 6A-Central runner-up, including a 31-point outburst on the road. He scored 17 points in the state semifinals against Cabot, including the game-winning free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining.
“People really didn’t know I could score the ball like I scored the ball,” said Buford-Wesson, who was a two-time all-conference selection. “I had to prove them wrong this year.”
Montgomery, a 6-4 forward, looks forward to playing a perimeter position at Three Rivers. He made sure of his role with Raiders coach Brian Bess before signing his letter of intent.
“That was the conversation I had with them. I was like, ‘I need to be out on the wing more. I can’t be down in the post because there’s players out there who are 6-10,’” Montgomery said. “He understood. He told me I would have a different role. Going to a guard from a big, that’s going to be hard, but I have to get through it.”
Montgomery averaged 7.5 points and seven rebounds this season as he earned all-conference and all-state tournament honors. He made two free throws in the final minute of the state championship game to finish the day with eight points.
Three Rivers texted on a daily basis during the recruiting process, Montgomery said.
“I really thought that was the fit for me,” Montgomery said. “I went there on a visit and it felt like home from the get go. That’s where I wanted to be.”
Johnson, a 5-7 guard, is also headed for Three Rivers, located in Poplar Bluff, Mo., after a stellar career with the Lady Hurricane. She played off the bench for Jonesboro’s 2021 state championship team, took on a key role for the 2022 state runner-up team and averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists this year in the Lady Hurricane’s first season of Class 6A competition.
This season, Johnson scored 32 points against eventual 6A semifinalist Cabot, hitting 6-of-7 from the 3-point line as the Lady Hurricane stunned the Lady Panthers.
“I did a lot of shooting this year, but I feel like my strength is driving and getting to the basketball goal,” Johnson said. “I really want to focus on that more and do less shooting. I’ll still shoot the ball, but driving is what I want to focus on.”
Tillman, a 5-11 guard, earned all-conference this year for the Hurricane, averaging 8.5 points, three rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals.
Buford-Wesson’s key 3 late in the state championship game was set up by Tillman, who drove to the basket with the shot clock winding down and spotted his teammate open in the corner.
“I feel like I finish better at the rim, but I also can shoot it,” Tillman said. “I feel like I fit in as a tough player at South Ark. I come from winning, so I can build the team on winning.”
Kelly, a 6-3 guard, and Blair, a 6-4 guard, will be part of the first team fielded by ASU-Newport. Jonesboro alumnus Logan Nutt, the Aviators’ head coach, was on hand to speak during Wednesday’s ceremony.
Nutt said Kelly was the first player to commit to ASU-Newport.
“It’s an amazing start. I feel like it’s a good thing at ASU-Newport, being the first player to commit there,” said Kelly, who made the all-tournament team at the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. “It’s exciting to be the first player to commit there in history. I’m excited to do that.”
Kelly has guarded some of the nation’s top recruits over the last two years, including North Little Rock’s Nick Smith Jr. during the 2021-22 season and Stephon Castle of Covington, Ga., this season. The Hurricane won both games.
Blair said he’s blessed to have the opportunity to play at ASU-Newport. He gave the Hurricane key minutes off the bench as a senior, scoring 14 points against Memphis’ First Assembly Christian, and said he’s improved on the offensive end of the court at Jonesboro.
“These last couple of seasons, I’d say it’s been my offensive skill set, my offensive game,” Blair said. “I was a pass-first player at MacArthur (Junior High). I feel like I gained a lot of offensive skills playing here.”