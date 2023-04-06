JONESBORO — Six Jonesboro High School senior basketball players put their college plans in writing Wednesday during a ceremony at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, including five members of the school’s Class 6A boys’ state championship team.

Class 6A state tournament MVP Deion Buford-Wesson is planning to play for Link Academy, allowing him to reclassify as part of the Class of 2024. Devarious Montgomery signed with Three Rivers (Mo.) College, Phillip Tillman opted for South Arkansas Community College, and Kylen Kelly and James Blair will be part of the inaugural season at ASU-Newport.

