HIGHLAND — Cabot opened a 22-point halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Nettleton 67-51 in senior boys’ basketball at the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tournament.
Curtez Smith scored 15 points and Taylor Smith added 14 for the Raiders, who trailed 41-19 at halftime.
Nettleton (9-4) will play Marianna Lee this morning at 11:15 in an Outlaw Division consolation game. Lee suffered a 66-26 loss to Bentonville West on Tuesday.
Manila dropped into the loser’s bracket of the Maverick Division with a 50-43 loss to tournament host Highland. The Rebels advance to play Memphis Middle College today at 4:15 p.m., while Manila plays Cedar Ridge in a consolation game at 10 a.m.
In games played Monday, Highland routed Melbourne 66-41, while Mammoth Spring defeated Calico Rock 65-57.
Dylan Munroe scored 22 points to lead Highland, which led 14-8 after the first quarter, 29-17 at halftime and 48-26 after the third quarter. Grant Wren scored 10 points for Melbourne.
Brayden Cray scored 22 points to lead Mammoth Spring past Calico Rock. Riley Whitaker scored 30 points for Calico Rock, which trailed 45-43 after the third quarter.
Mtn. Home tournament
MOUNTAIN HOME – Greene County Tech and Paragould both advanced in the boys’ division of the Ultimate Auto Group basketball tournament Tuesday.
GCT built a 25-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Cave City 76-31. The Eagles will play Mountain Home or Flippin tonight.
Paragould overturned a 33-30 halftime deficit to beat Greenwood 80-64. The Rams will play Farmington or Junction City in the semifinals today.