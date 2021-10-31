Slow start sinks A-State

MOBILE, Ala. — Saturday's game was out of reach by the time Arkansas State finally stopped South Alabama's offense.
The Jaguars scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions at Hancock Whitney Stadium and never relinquished control in a 31-13 victory over the Red Wolves.
South Alabama (5-3, 2-3 Sun Belt) scored on drives ranging from 61 to 99 yards in the game's first 24 minutes. Star receiver Jalen Tolbert caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter, giving him nine in three career games against ASU.
Down 28-7, the Red Wolves (1-7, 0-4 Sun Belt) limited the Jaguars to a field goal in the second half, but lost four turnovers in the final two quarters on the way to their seventh consecutive defeat.
"We gave up 352 yards of total offense (in the first half) and allowed them to score a touchdown on their first four drives," ASU head coach Butch Jones said during his postgame interview on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network. "Then we come out the second half and we limit them to 72 yards of total offense and give up three points. Same plays, same players.
"I hope it clicked. I thought the big thing was we tackled. We didn't give up explosive plays. I think that was the big thing, we tackled better in the second half, and we ran to the football. We played with better effort and better strain."
Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 100 yards for ASU's lone touchdown in the second quarter.
The Red Wolves finished with just 224 yards of total offense. Layne Hatcher completed 19 of 37 passes for 186 yards, with Corey Rucker being the top receiver with four catches for 67 yards. Lincoln Pare rushed eight times for 32 yards.
"Offensively we only had the ball for 18 plays in the first half for 28 yards. The second half, we have the defense playing great, but then we turn the football over," Jones said. "We throw three interceptions and fumble the ball. Again, not the complementary football that we talk about on a daily basis.
"I thought if you just look at the storyline of the game, they were the more physical football team, which that pains me to say that, but it's also real and they dominated the lines of scrimmage."
Defensively, Jaden Harris and Jarius Reimonenq recorded 12 tackles apiece, while Kivon Bennett led the way with 1.5 sacks and a pair of tackles for loss. Kenneth Harris snagged an interception for the second consecutive contest.
South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley completed 29 of 39 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, with his top target being Tolbert, who caught 8 passes for 94 yards. Brandon Crum and Terrion Avery also caught touchdown passes for USA. Avery was the Jaguars’ leading rusher, racking up 113 yards on 22 carries.
Both of Tolbert’s touchdowns came in the first quarter, with Bentley finding him for strikes of 13 yards and 30 yards to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead after the opening period.
In the second quarter, Bentley found Avery for a 2-yard score, then a 14-yard pass to Crum made it 28-0 with 6:21 left in the half.
Lamar then returned the kickoff 100 yards to put the Red Wolves on the board, making it a 28-7 halftime score. Lamar recorded 232 kickoff return yards to break the single-game school record, with his return marking the second 100-yard return in school history.
ASU kept the Jaguars out of the end zone in the second half, with Blake Grupe tacking on a pair of field goals from 32 yards and 43 yards to make it 28-13 with 6:22 left in the contest. USA kicker Diego Guajardo closed the scoring with a 39-yard field goal with 4:06 to go.
The Red Wolves return home for a homecoming date with Appalachian State on Saturday. Kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m.