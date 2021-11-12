Slumping Red Wolves seek relief at ULM

JONESBORO — More than 4,400 days have passed since Louisiana-Monroe last defeated Arkansas State in football.
The date was Oct. 13, 2009, a rainy Tuesday in Monroe, La. ULM dominated the first half and held off ASU for a 16-10 victory in a nationally televised game.
Since then the Red Wolves have scored as many as 67 points against the Warhawks and as few as 24, but always enough to win. ASU has defeated ULM in 11 consecutive meetings going into this afternoon’s 4 o’clock kickoff at Malone Stadium in Monroe.
Another streak will have to end today if the Red Wolves are to extend their dominance of the Warhawks another year.
ASU (1-8, 0-5 Sun Belt) has dropped eight consecutive games since beating Central Arkansas in the season opener. The Red Wolves are tied with Kansas and Florida International for the longest active losing streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They are one of only six teams in FBS with just one victory.
First-year head coach Butch Jones showed his team video clips of successful moments in last week’s 48-14 loss to Appalachian State, pointing out areas where the Red Wolves improved.
“It gets hard when you’re sitting there and you’re saying, ‘I’m trying to do everything I possibly can, and we’re still not getting the results that we all want,’” Jones said. “Well, we never know where we started from. We’re working to be better every day and we’re gaining ground. Sometimes you can’t see it, but we are.
“The other thing I think is just our style of play, our mentality and just our team chemistry, that’s something we’ve had to build, and there’s a lot of things that we’ve had to build from ground zero. Like I told our players, they’re kind of the foundational pieces for many years to come in this football program.”
ASU battled back from an early 14-0 deficit to tie the game in the second quarter, only to see App State score the last 10 points of the first half and then dominate after halftime.
The Red Wolves have struggled offensively the last two weeks, unable to generate big plays and support a beleaguered defense. ULM head coach Terry Bowden remains wary of the big-play potential ASU has shown offensively and on special teams, though.
“Without a doubt, that will be the No. 1 key. Can we eliminate their explosive plays on offense and in their kicking game?” Bowden said. “That’s the thing we can’t overcome, touchdowns that way.”
While ULM is coming off a 27-19 loss at Texas State that Bowden said is a little harder to take than others, given the similarity of the teams, the Warhawks (4-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) have been much better than expected in his first season as head coach.
ULM was 0-10 last season and never led in any game. The Warhawks ended a 12-game losing streak when they beat Jackson State 12-7 in their second game. They’ve since upset Troy, Liberty and South Alabama.
Freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers has passed for 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns. ULM is the least penalized team in the Sun Belt, averaging only 35.4 penalty yards per game, and has dominated turnover margin (10 gained, three lost) in its four victories.
The Warhawks played turnover-free football against Texas State, but didn’t force any either and Bowden lamented an absence of explosive plays among his team’s 98 offensive snaps.
“Sometimes we’ve won some games that nobody expected us to win this year and expectations get high,” Bowden said, “but we have to do a lot of things right to win ballgames this year and we didn’t do enough things to beat Texas State.”
Jones, who served as wide receivers coach at West Virginia for two seasons while ULM offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez was the Mountaineers’ head coach, pointed out that the Warhawks are 4-1 at home.
“A lot of their success has a lot to do with what they’re doing on offense at ULM,” Jones said. “I have a lot of respect for them, their toughness and ability to run the quarterback and spread you out, make you play perfect in space. Going there is going to be a great challenge.”
The Red Wolves have lost eight consecutive road games since beating Kansas State last year. ASU is off to its worst start since losing its first 10 games in 2000.
Junior kicker Blake Grupe, who is 15 points shy of the school career scoring record, echoed Jones in saying the Red Wolves are progressing even though it’s not reflected in their record.
“As a team, the spot we’re in, it would be very easy to lay over, it would be very easy to leave, it would be very easy to point fingers and blame, but the team as a whole has stayed together,” Grupe said. “We’ve stayed focused, we’ve worked just as hard. People aren’t dropping off in the weight room, people aren’t making dumb decisions.
“It would be very easy at this point in the season to just scrap it, say screw these last three games, we’re just going to move on to next year and people who are going to transfer hit the portal, all that, but the team has stayed together. We’re still working hard. There’s still one goal in mind and we look to do it every single week.”