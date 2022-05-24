Smith excited about opportunity at GCT

JONESBORO — Jason Smith will lead a different 5A-East conference girls’ basketball program in his 25th year of coaching.
Smith was announced last week as the new head coach at Greene County Tech going into the 2022-23 season. He takes over the Lady Eagles after a highly successful run at Nettleton.
Nettleton won the 2020 state championship and has often been among the contenders in Class 5A under Smith, regularly producing college prospects. Guard Briley Pena became the 28th Lady Raider to sign with a college basketball team since 2009 when she opted for Murray State in November.
“I guess I was at a crossroads here at Nettleton. I love Nettleton and for 17 years, I’ve bled black and gold,” said Smith, whose teams have won 13 conference titles. “I’m really, really proud of what we accomplished and I think any coach’s goal is to always try to leave something better than you found it, and I think we did that. With Greene County Tech, Coach Dean decided to retire and I have the utmost respect for Matt. We’ve been really good friends for 25 years now. When he decided to retire, I was reached out to by a couple of people within the community, and it intrigued me. Kristi and I talked about it, then we prayed about it, then we talked about it some more and prayed about it some more.
“At this time in my career, it was something that excited me and I think if you are excited about something going into year 25, then that’s a good sign.”
Smith earned his 500th career victory when the Lady Raiders defeated Batesville in their 2021-22 home finale. He has a 501-191 record in his career, which has also included stops at Valley View and Bay.
GCT has won two state championships in girls’ basketball and played for the state title as recently as 2016, when the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Raiders in the 5A state semifinals.
Smith said he has always viewed GCT as one of the state’s premier programs, adding that his teams “took a lot of lumps” from the Lady Eagles before turning the tide.
Nettleton, which finished 18-12 this season, won both meetings between the teams in 2022.
“Nothing will ever replace Greene County Tech-Paragould as a rivalry,” Smith said, “but I think Nettleton-Greene County Tech has become quite a bit of a rivalry and with this change, there’s no doubt that will continue and the flames will be fanned, so to speak.”
While GCT’s football program is moving into Class 6A in the upcoming classification cycle, the school will remain in Class 5A in other sports. Valley View, where Smith’s son will be a senior next year, will have all of its athletic teams in the 5A-East next year as the Blazers move up to replace Jonesboro, which will play 7A football and have other sports teams in Class 6A.
Smith admits he will be emotional when he takes his new team to Nettleton for a road game in February.
“I’ll pass that bench where I’ve worn some of the paint out along the way. When I pass that bench and head down to that other one, there will be a lot of emotions going through my mind,” Smith said. “I’ve raised kids in that community, so it will be tough. This is definitely bittersweet. I’m excited, but then again I’m sad. It’s going to be tough.
“There’s no words to describe my feelings toward Nettleton, toward all these kids, all these seniors through the years, all these kids in the program right now. They’re like family. It will be tough, but I’m really excited to get started. I met the kids yesterday and we’re going to practice today. They seem really exciting to get going.”