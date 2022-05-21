Smith leads Lady Blazers to state championship

BENTON — Valley View pitcher Riley Smith never flinched when Nashville scored a run before the Lady Blazers could record an out in Friday afternoon's Class 4A state softball championship game.
Smith held Nashville to two hits, including just one over the last six innings, while the Lady Blazers came up with clutch hits and big defensive plays to beat the Scrapperettes 2-1.
A hit and an error helped Nashville (26-5) take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Valley View (27-5) scored one run in each of the next two innings, both with two outs, and that was all the scoring on either side.
"We didn't have the start we wanted to have, but instead of folding the tent, laying down and quitting, we came right back the next inning, scored, tied it up, came back the next inning and scored again," Valley View coach B.J. Zipfel said. "That's what fighters do. That's what state champions do."
Both teams rolled into the state final after impressive offensive performances during the tournament's early rounds, but the pitchers had control Friday.
Smith, the state tournament MVP, threw only 86 pitches in a complete-game effort. She struck out three batters and walked none while keeping the Scrapperettes off balance.
"Nothing really bothered me. You have to have a strong mentality either way, the whole game," Smith said. "It's difficult being out there and pitching seven innings against a good team, it's nerve wracking a little bit, but you just have to work through it."
Nashville's Maci McJunkins gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking one in six innings.
An infield single, a passed ball and an error on a grounder that skipped off shortstop Anna Winkfield's glove near second base resulted in Nashville's lone run in the first inning. Smith retired the next 11 batters before the Scrapperettes put another runner on base in the fourth inning.
"None of what happened (in the first inning) was any of her doing," Zipfel said of Smith. "Instead of worrying about it and saying, 'I'm going to do extra,' she just settled down and said, 'I'm going to do my part, my teammates have got my back, and they're going to,' and they did. Here we are."
First baseman Sophie Newberry gave Valley View its first base runner when she doubled down the left field line with two outs in the second inning. Center fielder Grace Butler, who was 2-for-3, followed by lifting an RBI single into left-center to tie the score.
Catcher Lexi Davis sent a 3-2 pitch past Nashville's second baseman to the fence with two outs in the third inning. Zipfel waved Davis around second base, a move that paid off when she slid into third base with a triple.
"Lexi, she can run and she's a smart baserunner. At the same time, you never know if runs are going to come in bunches or one at a time or two at a time," Zipfel said. "I thought, 'Hey, this may be our shot and I'm going to take it.' If you throw me out at third, you throw me out at third."
Winkfield hit an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch to score what proved to be the winning run.
Smith retired the last 10 Nashville batters, aided by sparkling defensive plays. Second baseman Mackenzie Whitlock made a leaping grab of a leadoff line drive in the sixth inning, snaring a hard-hit ball.
Third baseman Caroline Prestidge caught a hard-hit line drive for the second out of the seventh inning. Left fielder Lauren Mitchell recorded the final out on a running catch in foul ground.
Six different Lady Blazers had hits, led by Butler with two.
"Top of the lineup, bottom of the lineup, it doesn't matter. All year long, somebody different has found a way to help us win and that's what happened today," Zipfel said. "Four seniors, I couldn't be prouder of them. They've been through a lot and that's the way you finish."