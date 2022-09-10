Smith leads Raiders to third victory

Nettleton's Curtez Smith (5) sprints to the end zone for one of his three rushing touchdowns during the Raiders' 30-25 victory over Blytheville on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton refused to fade when Blytheville refused to fold Friday night at Raider Field.

After trailing twice in the second half, the Raiders rallied to take an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Chickasaws answered with a touchdown and then recovered a fumble to get another opportunity in the final two minutes, but Nettleton held on downs near midfield in the final minute to seal a 30-25 victory in its home opener.

