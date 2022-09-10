Smith leads Raiders to third victory

JONESBORO — Nettleton refused to fade when Blytheville refused to fold Friday night at Raider Field.
After trailing twice in the second half, the Raiders rallied to take an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Chickasaws answered with a touchdown and then recovered a fumble to get another opportunity in the final two minutes, but Nettleton held on downs near midfield in the final minute to seal a 30-25 victory in its home opener.
Versatile junior Curtez Smith scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, as the Raiders (3-0) finished a perfect non-conference slate for the second consecutive season.
"I was proud of our kids. They just found a way. I told them at the end, man, these kids are different," Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. "You get in ballgames like that, sometimes guys kind of fade and they don't step up. Our guys haven't done that. They've stepped up every time."
A similar scenario played out the previous week at Pocahontas, where Smith scored in the fourth quarter to give the Raiders the lead and the defense held on downs in the final minute to seal a 26-21 victory.
Blytheville (1-1) gave Nettleton a similar scare in a game that was vastly different from the Raiders' 35-0 victory over the Chickasaws last year.
"I'm proud of them. They fought," said Blytheville coach Ben Fisher, who is back on the sideline this season after three seasons in a different role at the school. "They could have given up after that last touchdown and we come out here and get the turnover. They fought to the end. We make a catch and then we drag four guys. The last three years, we would have quit, but they just keep fighting."
Both teams found their footing offensively in the second half after a first half that ended with Nettleton leading 7-6.
Blytheville led 19-17 with 11:55 left in the game after Tim Brown scored on a 3-yard run. The Raiders faced third-and-10 on their next possession before Quordarius Thompson caught a tipped pass from Maddox Hampton and raced to the Chickasaws' 6-yard line for a 56-yard gain.
"We knew the way they were stacking the box, we had to take some shots, be calculated. That was one of them," Steven Hampton said. "Sometimes it's better to be lucky. We got a tipped ball and Q made a great play on the ball."
Smith scored two plays later on a 1-yard run, giving Nettleton a 23-19 lead.
The Raiders forced a punt that Smith returned 28 yards to the Blytheville 45. Nettleton hammered out another scoring drive as Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 5:25 to play, giving Nettleton a 30-19 lead after Joseph Nuhung's extra point.
Through three games, Smith has scored six rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns.
"Like last week, he was not going to let us lose. He was not going to let us lose that game," Hampton said of Smith. "He was like, 'Put it on my shoulders, give me the ball,' and he did. He was doing that tonight. He made some big plays tonight, along with a lot of guys."
Blytheville answered with a big play. On second-and-7 from the Raider 43, Jontavious Johnson flipped a short pass to Brown, who covered the final 41 yards of a touchdown toss that cut the Chickasaws' deficit to 30-25. The two-point try failed when Jordan Pigram tackled Johnson in the backfield.
Nettleton pounded the ball from its 45 to a first down at the Blytheville 26, but the Raiders lost a fumble that the Chickasaws' Derick King recovered at the 18 with 1:24 to play.
Johnson completed passes to Tyrin Walker and Brown, putting the Chickasaws on the Raider 48 with 58 seconds to play. The drive stalled, however, and Blytheville faced fourth-and-9 at the 47 with 22.6 seconds left.
After a timeout that Hampton called to give his defense a brief breather, Pigram, Blake Brown and Kam Phillips chased Johnson from the pocket on fourth down. The Blytheville quarterback threw the ball out of bounds with 16.6 seconds to go.
"We're still young at the quarterback position. He's a sophomore," Fisher said. "Just like the last play of the game, not realizing it was fourth down and we've got to try to make a play. We'll learn from it and get better in practice next week."
Both teams scored in the closing seconds of the first quarter, Blytheville on Dee Wells' 6-yard run with 12 seconds left and Nettleton on Maddox Hampton's 74-yard pass to Smith on the final play.
Nettleton failed to score after recovering a fumble on the second half kickoff, but the Raiders got another chance when Pigram pounced on another fumble. Nuhung booted a 25-yard field goal for a 10-6 Nettleton lead with 8:12 left in the third quarter.
Blytheville answered with a scoring drive capped by Wells' 19-yard burst with 2:39 left in the quarter. Smith came up with another big reception, a 75-yard catch, and then scored on a 5-yard run with 1:28 left in the third period to give Nettleton a 17-13 lead.
"We knew it was going to be physical. Defensively, they showed that against Osceola," Hampton said of Blytheville. "They came out in a little different front and that's kind of the flavor of the week. Pocahontas played a four-man front, Mountain Home played a four-man front and (Blytheville) showed a three-man front last week, but they came out in a four-man front against us. They played us tough."
Nettleton is off next Friday before starting 5A-East conference play at Batesville on Sept. 23. Blytheville closes its non-conference schedule next Friday with a trip to Riverview.