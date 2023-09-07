Smith, Polsgrove power Lady Bearcats

BROOKLAND — Maddie Smith and Evan Polsgrove produced 17 kills each Tuesday night as Brookland defeated Valley View 3-1 in a meeting of area high school volleyball powers.
Polsgrove was also 17-of-18 serving with 10 digs and two aces as the Lady Bearcats prevailed 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 to keep their record perfect.
Chloe Rodriguez also had a double-double, 38 assists and 13 digs, along with two blocks and three aces on 14-of-14 serving for Brookland (9-0). Rylee Walker was also 14-of-14 serving and came up with a team-high 22 digs.
Charley Stallings added 11 digs, while Cassidy King added seven kills and two blocks for the Lady Bearcats.
Brookland also won the senior B game 25-22.
Valley View prevailed 25-23, 25-20 in the junior high match. Kinlee Crafton led Brookland with five kills, followed by Lynley Seyler with four kills and four digs; Reece Jackson with four kills, 13 assists and three digs; and Lexie Schuermann with seven digs.
Wynne 3, Newport 0
NEWPORT – Bree Pardy recorded seven aces on 15-of-15 serving while adding nine kills and nine digs Tuesday as Wynne defeated Newport 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 in high school volleyball.
Abby Scarbrough added five kills and five digs for the Lady Yellowjackets. Shea Walton contributed four kills, 18 assists, five digs and two block assists.
Also for Wynne, Reece Roberts was 15-of-15 serving with two aces, two kills and 11 digs; Emma Hall came up with nine digs; Camille Crawford added two kills; Kenleigh Ferguson chipped in with four digs and three assists; and Kallyn Smith contributed two digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-23, 25-17.