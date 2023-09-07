Smith, Polsgrove power Lady Bearcats

Valley View’s Kate Calhoon (15) sends the ball over the net as Brookland’s Cassidy King (24) and Evan Polsgrove defend during Tuesday’s high school volleyball match at Brookland. Brookland won in four sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Maddie Smith and Evan Polsgrove produced 17 kills each Tuesday night as Brookland defeated Valley View 3-1 in a meeting of area high school volleyball powers.

Polsgrove was also 17-of-18 serving with 10 digs and two aces as the Lady Bearcats prevailed 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 to keep their record perfect.