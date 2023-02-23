JONESBORO — Taylor Smith scored 23 points Tuesday night as Nettleton edged Valley View 49-44 in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball at Raider Gym.

Smith hit the first of two free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining to give Nettleton a 47-44 lead. He missed the second foul shot, but teammate DeShun Jackson controlled the rebound and the Raiders found T.J. Brown for a layup just before the buzzer to set the final score.