JONESBORO — Taylor Smith scored 23 points Tuesday night as Nettleton edged Valley View 49-44 in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball at Raider Gym.
Smith hit the first of two free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining to give Nettleton a 47-44 lead. He missed the second foul shot, but teammate DeShun Jackson controlled the rebound and the Raiders found T.J. Brown for a layup just before the buzzer to set the final score.
Jordan Pigram added 12 points for the Raiders (22-6, 11-2 conference). Nettleton, which hosts Searcy on Friday, is locked into the league’s No. 2 seed for next week’s state tournament at Hot Springs.
Oliver Barr scored 23 points and Brian Huff added 11 for Valley View (9-13, 6-7 conference). The Blazers, who host conference champion Marion on Friday, are tied for third place with Paragould, Greene County Tech and Searcy entering the final game of the season.
Huff scored seven points in the first quarter as the Blazers opened a 15-10 lead. Smith scored seven points in the second quarter and had 13 by halftime for Nettleton, which led 27-24 at intermission. The Raiders led 40-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Nettleton’s lead was two points, 42-40, before Brown scored with 2:51 left in the game. Smith scored off a rebound with 1:08 to go, making the score 46-40.
Four free throws in the final minute, one each by Barr and Carson Winters and two by Gavin Ellis, helped Valley View close within 46-44 with 10.5 seconds remaining.
GCT 54, West Memphis 42
WEST MEMPHIS – Greene County Tech pulled away from West Memphis in the fourth quarter Tuesday for a 54-42 victory in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles (21-8, 6-7 conference) led 27-25 at halftime and 36-32 after three quarters. Six GCT players contributed in the scoring column during the fourth quarter as the Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 18-10 to end the game.
Tyler Vincent scored 15 points to lead GCT, followed by Landon Stuart with 13 and Benji Goodman with 11. Da’veyun Glenn scored 11 points for West Memphis (6-22, 3-10).
Marion 63, Paragould 44
MARION – Marion kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Tuesday with a 63-44 victory over Paragould in senior boys’ basketball.
David Brewer and Martavius Davis scored 16 points each to lead the Patriots (23-6, 13-0 conference). Marion led 14-11 after the first quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 45-37 after the third quarter.
Jesse Beliew scored 14 points and Gavin Hall added nine for Paragould (12-16, 6-7 conference).