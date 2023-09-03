Smith scores 4 TDs to spark Raiders

JONESBORO — Good things happened for the Nettleton Raiders when senior wide receiver Curtez Smith had the football Friday night.
Smith accounted for four touchdowns during Nettleton’s 42-14 victory over Pocahontas at Raider Field. He scored two rushing touchdowns after taking the snap at quarterback and also caught two touchdown passes.
Those four scoring plays produced 204 yards. Smith rolled up 256 rushing/receiving yards on eight touches, 162 on six pass receptions and 94 on two rushing attempts.
“In some crucial situations, third downs or spots in the game where we needed a big play because they were gaining a little momentum, we got the ball to him and he made plays all night,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said.
Sophomore running backs T.J. Brown and Xavier Harrell also scored as the Raiders (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss to Mountain Home.
Smith scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half to help Nettleton build a 21-0 halftime lead. He made big plays in the passing game during the second half, answering two scores by the Redskins (0-2) with touchdown receptions.
“We knew we would have to play perfect on defense, not get misaligned, make sure we had everybody covered and we broke down a few times,” Pocahontas coach Casey Chester said. “In the fourth quarter we kind of got tired and they broke a few plays. Hats off to Nettleton, they played well. Coach Hampton does a great job and they’ve got some great athletes.”
Nettleton took the opening kickoff and quickly moved into the lead. While Smith didn’t score the Raiders’ first touchdown, he helped set up the score with a 22-yard reception from Maddox Hampton on third-and-9 from the Pocahontas 27.
Brown scored on a 5-yard run and Mason Waln added the first of his six extra points with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Nettleton forced a punt and took over at the Pocahontas 42 with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter. Smith caught a 12-yard pass on third-and-6 from the Redskins’ 38, then took a snap and scored on a 9-yard run when the Raiders faced third-and-3.
Down 14-0 with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter, Pocahontas took nearly 10 minutes off the clock while driving from its 33 to the Nettleton 5 in the second quarter.
Quarterback DJ Coffey threw a 12-yard pass to Wyatt Converse on third-and-5 to get the Redskins moving. Coffey ran for seven yards on fourth-and-4 and later connected with Zane Hibbard on a 16-yard pass to the Nettleton 13.
Nettleton’s Damin Coleman made a tackle in the backfield on third-and-2 from the Raiders’ 5. After a timeout, Coffey’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, and the Raiders took over with 5:22 left in the second quarter.
Three plays later, Smith took the snap, followed his blockers on the left side and sprinted down the sideline on an 85-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left in the half.
Pocahontas drove to the Nettleton 31 before turning the ball over on downs with 46 seconds left in the half. Redskins defensive back Dylan Lindsey came up with an interception to keep the Raiders from scoring again before the half.
“In the first half we had three possessions and then the 46 seconds there at the end,” Steven Hampton said. “We had three possessions, we scored all three, and then in the second half they kind of tried to just keep it away. We knew we had to be efficient when we had the ball.”
Lindsey returned the second half kickoff 36 yards to put Pocahontas on the Nettleton 47. Coffey drove the Redskins to the 5, where they faced fourth down. The Raiders forced a fumble that bounced into the end zone, where Pocahontas’ Steven Baltz fell on the ball for a touchdown.
Coffey’s two-point pass to Hibbard pulled Pocahontas within 21-8 with 7:06 left in the third quarter.
Nettleton answered quickly as Smith caught a 69-yard touchdown pass, eluding a tackler and sprinting the last 55 yards to the end zone with 5:50 left in the third period.
The Redskins mounted another time-consuming scoring drive that went into the fourth quarter. Coffey’s 1-yard sneak on fourth down pulled Pocahontas within 28-14 with 8:43 left in the game.
Coffey finished with 109 yards on 28 carries and completed 6-of-12 passes for 78 yards. Hibbard accounted for 56 rushing/receiving yards on 12 touches.
“We’re very proud of our offensive line. We thought they battled, and our quarterback played a heck of a game,” Chester said. “DJ Coffey, he’s my player of the game. He ran tough, played hard.”
Smith took a short pass 41 yards to the end zone with 6:12 left in the game. Nettleton’s Isaac Black came up with an interception at the Raider 32 and Harrell broke free on a 68-yard run to set the final score with 2:37 to play.
Chester, whose team visits Brookland next Friday, was pleased with the way his team competed.
“Our guys battled and I’m very proud of them. We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Chester said. “Nettleton is very talented, they’re going to do good in their conference, and we hope this is a steppingstone for us to get better next week.”
Hampton completed 9-of-13 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Brown added 71 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Kohen Ligons paced the Raider defense with eight tackles.
Nettleton closes non-conference play with a trip to Blytheville (1-1). The Chickasaws defeated Osceola 38-12 on Friday.
“I thought we played better overall defensively. We made some changes. We still have to get better, obviously, but I thought there was some growth on that side of the ball,” Hampton said. “Then offensively, tonight it was Curtez, but we have to get those other guys involved. Next week it might be Q (Thompson), it might be Nigel (Bell). Who knows? You just have to keep spreading it around.”