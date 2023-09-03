Smith scores 4 TDs to spark Raiders

Nettleton’s Curtez Smith eludes Pocahontas’ Dylan Lindsey (18) on a 69-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter of Friday’s game at Raider Field. Smith scored four touchdowns in Nettleton’s 42-14 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Good things happened for the Nettleton Raiders when senior wide receiver Curtez Smith had the football Friday night.

Smith accounted for four touchdowns during Nettleton’s 42-14 victory over Pocahontas at Raider Field. He scored two rushing touchdowns after taking the snap at quarterback and also caught two touchdown passes.

