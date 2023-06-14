JONESBORO — Soccer brought Clay Glomski, Gabe Guimond and Brandon Southard together when they were 8-year-old teammates on the Jonesboro Tornado.
Their friendship has endured over the years, through the times when the trio played for different club and high school teams, and now the sport is bringing them together again as they prepare to play in college.
All three Craighead County high school standouts signed with Harding University, where they will report in August as freshmen with the Bisons, and they’re excited to take the next step together.
“I’m very blessed because I could have been going somewhere far from home with nobody I know,” Southard said, “but luckily I’ve been playing with these guys for a very long time and we’ve become very good buddies. I think we’re going to have a good time.”
Southard helped Valley View win the Class 4A state championship as a sophomore in 2021. He scored 21 goals and assisted on 15 more this season as the Blazers reached the 5A state quarterfinals.
Guimond led Brookland to the 4A-North conference championship as a senior this year, scoring 36 goals and producing 15 assists. The Bearcats reached the 4A quarterfinals in each of his last three seasons.
Glomski played all over the field as a Jonesboro senior this spring, recording 15 goals and six assists in the Hurricane’s first season of Class 6A competition. While Jonesboro did not qualify for state this season, the Hurricane reached the 5A quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022.
Guimond and Southard said Harding coach Jon Ireland became aware of all three through their participation with an FC Dallas club a few years ago in Central Arkansas.
“We got to know him really well and I think he developed us into the players he wanted us to be, and I think he saw a lot of potential in us,” Southard said. “That’s where we wanted to be and I think that’s where he wanted us to be. It was a good deal for all of us.”
By then, because of a national change in soccer age groups, Glomski had to play on different club teams because he was born in 2004. Guimond and Southard were born in 2005.
“When me and Brandon joined FC Dallas the first year, Clay was still in Jonesboro, and we met Coach Ireland during club. I think he took a liking to me and Brandon, and then Clay came and joined (the next year),” Guimond said. “He realized the three of us had really good chemistry together. He saw us all grow up and grow together during soccer and go to his camps. I think he realized that we really like each other and play well together.”
The trio started out playing together with the Tornado for a year and the Revolution of Jonesboro for three years.
“We didn’t really know each other at first and then Brandon just got into soccer, and we were playing, me and Gabe, a little more,” Glomski said. “Brandon would come out before practices and do private lessons with people and then do the practices. I’d come out and hang out with him, and that’s when we started hanging out together.”
“We became good friends at practice and everything,” Guimond added. “We ended up hanging out together off the field, going to parties and everything.”
Age group guidelines kept all three from being teammates on the club level after they were 11, but they enjoyed success playing 3v3 soccer together in the summers.
All three moved on to play club soccer in the Memphis area in their high school years. Guimond played for Lobos Rush 05 of Collierville, Glomski for Germantown Legends 04 and Southard for Germantown Legends 05.
Southard will compete with his Legends 05 team at the Southern Regional Championships later this month in Baton Rouge, La. Guimond and Glomski will play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Conway.
The trio stayed in touch as high school players, comparing their seasons, talking about practice, occasionally playing each other, trading good-natured barbs about their teams. Now they’re teammates again.
“It really wasn’t the plan, I guess. I feel like we never really talked about it that much. We all knew we wanted to play college ball,” Glomski said. “The idea of (being college teammates) was brought up every once in a while, but we knew the chances were super slim. That wasn’t the first priority. I think we all wanted our dreams and goals, and I think it just kind of worked out that way.”
While their summer schedules differ, they try to get together for workouts in preparation for the coming season.
Having workout partners that he’s known as long as Guimond and Southard is a plus, Glomski said.
“It’s nice because we grew up together and we all know our standards, like, ‘Hey, you can do that better,’ that kind of thing,” Glomski said. “It really is nice to have that person to hold you accountable with anything and everything you do, every aspect of life.”
The Bisons report Aug. 12, Guimond said, and practice starts two days later. Harding opens the season Aug. 31 at Christian Brothers.
All three said they’re willing to play wherever needed.
“We kind of play the same position, kind of not. I’m not sure what Coach Ireland will want us to do,” Guimond said. “He might want one of us to play up top, or in the middle, or in the back. I have no idea. Anywhere but keeper, I guess.”
“We all add something different. We’re all different players and it’s good,” Southard said. “You don’t want the same player in everybody; they have things that make them unique and I have things that make me unique, I hope. Hopefully we add a lot to Harding and we can make their program really good for the next four years.”