230614-JS-Soccer-pals-photo

Jonesboro’s Clay Glomski (left), Valley View’s Brandon Southard (center) and Brookland’s Gabe Guimond have all signed to play soccer for Harding University in the fall.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Soccer brought Clay Glomski, Gabe Guimond and Brandon Southard together when they were 8-year-old teammates on the Jonesboro Tornado.

Their friendship has endured over the years, through the times when the trio played for different club and high school teams, and now the sport is bringing them together again as they prepare to play in college.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com